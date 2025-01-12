Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Plymouth to host Liverpool as Van Nistelrooy’s Leicester visit Man Utd

The draw for the fourth round has been made, with fixtures to be played on the weekend of 8 February

Harry Latham-Coyle,Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 12 January 2025 16:34 EST
Anfield reception ‘biggest compliment’ for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester United will face an immediate reunion with Ruud van Nistelrooy, as the holders host Leicester City after knocking out Arsenal on penalties to reach the fourth round.

United legend Van Nistelrooy was an assistant to Erik ten Hag and served as interim boss, overseeing two wins over Leicester before Ruben Amorim took charge, and then taking the top job with the Foxes.

Elsewhere in the fourth round, Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle’s reward for knocking out Brentford will be a home match against Liverpool. Aston Villa host Tottenham, Brighton meet Chelsea and David Moyes’ Everton play Bournemouth in all-Premier League ties.

League One leaders Birmingham will welcome Newcastle United, Exeter City play Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will visit Leyton Orient or Derby Country, who meet in a rescheduled tie on Tuesday night.

Doncaster Rovers, who are the lowest ranked team left in the competition, will play Crystal Palace. The fixtures will be played on the weekend of 8 February Follow all the latest updates from the draw below:

Ruben Amorim explains why Manchester United deserved to progress after win on penalties against Arsenal

“Sometimes we have the feeling that everything will be OK, in the second half, I feel it, the Arsenal side felt that, maybe today is not their day,” Amorim tells BBC Sport.

“I’m pleased with how they controlled the game without the ball, set-pieces we were really strong.

“We were facing a great team, it was not just 90 minutes, it was more than that, they controlled the ball, but it was a sacrifice from my players.

“We deserve to pass through, we suffered all together and showed character.”

Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee hit the winning penalty against Arsenal
Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee hit the winning penalty against Arsenal (PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle12 January 2025 18:30

Ruben Amorim to the BBC on facing Ruud van Nistelrooy

“I’m going to see Ruud? I talked to him before I came and I’m looking forward to seeing him, he’s a class guy. But we need to win - maybe we will be divided. He loves this club, so we’ll see.”

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle12 January 2025 18:18

FA Cup fourth round draw

That’s your lot! Those ties will be played on the weekend of 7-10 February.

Manchester United vs Leicester is a fun tie, while Plymouth will be conflicted about a visit from Liverpool. Doncaster Rovers’s prize for a shootout win earlier is Premier League opposition in Crystal Palace.

Harry Latham-Coyle12 January 2025 18:07

FA Cup fourth round draw

Leyton Orient/Derby vs Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace

Stoke vs Cardiff

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle12 January 2025 18:06

FA Cup fourth round draw

Everton vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Southampton/Swansea vs Burnley

Harry Latham-Coyle12 January 2025 18:05

FA Cup fourth round draw

Coventry City vs Ipswich

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves

Mansfield/Wigan vs Fulham

Birmingham City vs Newcastle

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool

(Action Images via Reuters)
Harry Latham-Coyle12 January 2025 18:05

FA Cup fourth round draw

Leeds vs Millwall/Dagenham & Redbridge

Brighton vs Chelsea

Preston/Charlton vs Wycombe Wanderers

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest

Harry Latham-Coyle12 January 2025 18:03

FA Cup fourth round draw

And first out are...

Manchester United.

They face Leicester City. Ruud van Nistelrooy back at Old Trafford.

Harry Latham-Coyle12 January 2025 18:02

What are the ball numbers for the draw?

1 Southampton or Swansea City

2 Manchester United

3 Exeter City

4 Leyton Orient or Derby County

5 Burnley

6 Aston Villa

7 Brighton & Hove Albion

8 Manchester City

Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge

10 Liverpool

11 Wolves

12 Preston North End or Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Blackburn Rovers

15 Bournemouth

16 Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic

17 Tottenham Hotspur

18 Doncaster Rovers

19 Stoke City

20 Leicester City

21 Plymouth Argyle

22 Coventry City

23 Newcastle United

24 Everton

25 Wycombe Wanderers

26 Birmingham City

27 Leeds United

28 Nottingham Forest

29 Cardiff City

30 Ipswich Town

31 Fulham

32 Crystal Palace

Jamie Braidwood12 January 2025 18:01

FA Cup fourth round draw

Wow. What a cup tie at the Emirates Stadium - and there’s barely a moment to draw breath, with Martin Keown and Mark Schwarzer having been hovering over the hat while awaiting a conclusion to that encounter.

Manchester United are one of 32 balls in the draw as the pair prepare to take them out one-by-one...

Harry Latham-Coyle12 January 2025 18:00

