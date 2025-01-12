FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Plymouth to host Liverpool as Van Nistelrooy’s Leicester visit Man Utd

✕ Close Anfield reception ‘biggest compliment’ for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester United will face an immediate reunion with Ruud van Nistelrooy, as the holders host Leicester City after knocking out Arsenal on penalties to reach the fourth round.

United legend Van Nistelrooy was an assistant to Erik ten Hag and served as interim boss, overseeing two wins over Leicester before Ruben Amorim took charge, and then taking the top job with the Foxes.

Elsewhere in the fourth round, Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle’s reward for knocking out Brentford will be a home match against Liverpool. Aston Villa host Tottenham, Brighton meet Chelsea and David Moyes’ Everton play Bournemouth in all-Premier League ties.

League One leaders Birmingham will welcome Newcastle United, Exeter City play Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will visit Leyton Orient or Derby Country, who meet in a rescheduled tie on Tuesday night.

Doncaster Rovers, who are the lowest ranked team left in the competition, will play Crystal Palace. The fixtures will be played on the weekend of 8 February