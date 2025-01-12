FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Plymouth to host Liverpool as Van Nistelrooy’s Leicester visit Man Utd
The draw for the fourth round has been made, with fixtures to be played on the weekend of 8 February
Manchester United will face an immediate reunion with Ruud van Nistelrooy, as the holders host Leicester City after knocking out Arsenal on penalties to reach the fourth round.
United legend Van Nistelrooy was an assistant to Erik ten Hag and served as interim boss, overseeing two wins over Leicester before Ruben Amorim took charge, and then taking the top job with the Foxes.
Elsewhere in the fourth round, Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle’s reward for knocking out Brentford will be a home match against Liverpool. Aston Villa host Tottenham, Brighton meet Chelsea and David Moyes’ Everton play Bournemouth in all-Premier League ties.
League One leaders Birmingham will welcome Newcastle United, Exeter City play Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will visit Leyton Orient or Derby Country, who meet in a rescheduled tie on Tuesday night.
Doncaster Rovers, who are the lowest ranked team left in the competition, will play Crystal Palace. The fixtures will be played on the weekend of 8 February Follow all the latest updates from the draw below:
Ruben Amorim explains why Manchester United deserved to progress after win on penalties against Arsenal
“Sometimes we have the feeling that everything will be OK, in the second half, I feel it, the Arsenal side felt that, maybe today is not their day,” Amorim tells BBC Sport.
“I’m pleased with how they controlled the game without the ball, set-pieces we were really strong.
“We were facing a great team, it was not just 90 minutes, it was more than that, they controlled the ball, but it was a sacrifice from my players.
“We deserve to pass through, we suffered all together and showed character.”
Ruben Amorim to the BBC on facing Ruud van Nistelrooy
“I’m going to see Ruud? I talked to him before I came and I’m looking forward to seeing him, he’s a class guy. But we need to win - maybe we will be divided. He loves this club, so we’ll see.”
FA Cup fourth round draw
That’s your lot! Those ties will be played on the weekend of 7-10 February.
Manchester United vs Leicester is a fun tie, while Plymouth will be conflicted about a visit from Liverpool. Doncaster Rovers’s prize for a shootout win earlier is Premier League opposition in Crystal Palace.
FA Cup fourth round draw
Leyton Orient/Derby vs Manchester City
Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace
Stoke vs Cardiff
FA Cup fourth round draw
Everton vs Bournemouth
Aston Villa vs Tottenham
Southampton/Swansea vs Burnley
FA Cup fourth round draw
Coventry City vs Ipswich
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves
Mansfield/Wigan vs Fulham
Birmingham City vs Newcastle
Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool
FA Cup fourth round draw
Leeds vs Millwall/Dagenham & Redbridge
Brighton vs Chelsea
Preston/Charlton vs Wycombe Wanderers
Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest
FA Cup fourth round draw
And first out are...
Manchester United.
They face Leicester City. Ruud van Nistelrooy back at Old Trafford.
What are the ball numbers for the draw?
What are the ball numbers for the draw?
1 Southampton or Swansea City
2 Manchester United
3 Exeter City
4 Leyton Orient or Derby County
5 Burnley
6 Aston Villa
7 Brighton & Hove Albion
8 Manchester City
9 Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
10 Liverpool
11 Wolves
12 Preston North End or Charlton Athletic
13 Chelsea
14 Blackburn Rovers
15 Bournemouth
16 Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic
17 Tottenham Hotspur
18 Doncaster Rovers
19 Stoke City
20 Leicester City
21 Plymouth Argyle
22 Coventry City
23 Newcastle United
24 Everton
25 Wycombe Wanderers
26 Birmingham City
27 Leeds United
28 Nottingham Forest
29 Cardiff City
30 Ipswich Town
31 Fulham
32 Crystal Palace
FA Cup fourth round draw
Wow. What a cup tie at the Emirates Stadium - and there’s barely a moment to draw breath, with Martin Keown and Mark Schwarzer having been hovering over the hat while awaiting a conclusion to that encounter.
Manchester United are one of 32 balls in the draw as the pair prepare to take them out one-by-one...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments