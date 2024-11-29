Ruud van Nistelrooy confirmed as new Leicester manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been announced as Leicester City’s new manager, replacing Steve Cooper in charge at the King Power Stadium.

The Dutch coach, 48, enjoyed a short stint as interim manager at Manchester United following Erik Ten Hag’s dismissal before departing after Ruben Amorim was installed as his successor.

He has signed a two and a half year contract until June 2027.

Van Nistelrooy will not be in charge, however, for the Foxes’ game against Brentford on Saturday. His first game at the helm will be against West Ham at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Cooper was sacked after the Foxes suffered defeat to Chelsea, leaving them 16th in the Premier League table and just one point outside the relegation zone.

Van Nistelrooy spent four games in charge as interim boss at Old Trafford, including two victories over Leicester in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Van Nistelrooy said: “I’m proud, I’m excited. Everybody that I speak to about Leicester City Football Club is enthusiastic.

“They have great stories about the quality of the people working at the club, the supporters and, of course, the recent history of the club is impressive.

“I’m excited to start and to get to know everyone and give everything I can for the football club.”

The 48-year-old has managerial experience at PSV Eindhoven, where he won the KNVB Cup in 2023.

And in addition to spells as an assistant to Ten Hag at United, Van Nistelrooy assisted Ronald Koeman with the Netherlands at Euro 2020.

Ruud van Nistelrooy returns to management with Leicester ( PA Wire )

After Saturday’s match at Brentford, Leicester face a run of fixtures before Christmas including West Ham, Brighton, Newcastle and Wolves, before taking on Liverpool on Boxing Day and Manchester City on 29 December.

Cooper replaced Enzo Maresca last summer after the Italian’s move to Chelsea, but only managed 12 league games in charge before owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha opted to part ways with the former Nottingham Forest boss.