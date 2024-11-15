Ruud van Nistelrooy thankful for ‘honour’ of representing Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruud van Nistelrooy says representing Manchester United has been a “privilege and honour” following his short spell as interim boss.

The former United striker left the club on Monday – along with first-team coaches Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel – after four games at the helm.

Van Nistelrooy, who joined the coaching staff in the summer, took temporary charge of United following the sacking of Erik ten Hag last month and capped off his stint in style with a 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League last Sunday.

During Van Nistelrooy’s short time in charge, United secured a spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, earned their first Europa League win of the season and picked up four Premier League points.

The announcement of his departure came on the same day as the arrival of new head coach Ruben Amorim, who began work at Old Trafford this week after leaving Sporting Lisbon.

Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals in 219 appearances for the Red Devils, paid tribute to United on social media, adding that the club will “always have a special place” in his heart.

In a post on X, Van Nistelrooy said: “To everyone at Manchester United, in particular the backroom staff, the players and the fans. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible efforts and support.

“It has been a privilege and honour to represent the club as a player, coach and manager, and I will always cherish the memories we have shared together.

“Manchester United will always have a special place in my heart, and I hope there are many more glory days at Old Trafford very soon – not only because I want the club to do well, but because you all deserve it! All the best and take care, Ruud.”