Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups ahead of third-round blockbuster
Holders United are aiming to avoid failing their defence of the trophy at the first hurdle
Arsenal host Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup, as both sides look to make much-needed progress in the cup competition.
Mikel Arteta’s side need to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, and there is some unrest among fans after that result and some recent tepid attacking displays.
Meanwhile, new United manager Ruben Amorim is looking to build on a good result in their 2-2 draw to Liverpool last weekend.
United are in a buoyant mood after that display, but the nature of their recent form means that they head into the match as underdogs, with the holders look to avoid going out of the competition at the first hurdle.
Follow all the latest build-up and team news from the Emirates below:
What is the Arsenal team news?
Arsenal have no new injury concerns after the defeat to Newcastle, though Ethan Nwaneri remains sidelined alongside long-term absentees Ben White and Bukayo Saka. Takehiro Tomiyasu is nearing a return, but this match will likely come too soon for the Japan international.
It remains to be seen whether Arteta will change much to the starting eleven, with the Spaniard likely to retain a similar side to the one that lost to Newcastle as he tries to balance a title chase with some cup success.
Riccardo Calafiori could make a return left-back, while Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko will also be hopeful of making a start.
Either of Jorginho or Mikel Merino could come in for Thomas Partey in midfield, while both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus could start upfront or on the wings.
When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?
Arsenal vs Manchester United will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday, 12 January at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2.35pm. Subscribers will also be able to stream the match online on BBC iPlayer.
Good morning
Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates today in the pick of the ties from the third round of the FA Cup.
Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek, and they are offered the perfect chance to do so at home to an old rival in their first FA Cup match of the season.
United are in buoyant mood after an impressive display in their draw away at Liverpool last weekend, but it remains to be seen if they can carry that bit of momentum and avoid going out of the competition at the first hurdle.
United famously beat both Liverpool and Manchester City on the way to lifting the trophy last season, but they could become one of the first holders this century to go out in the third round if they lose in the capital.
