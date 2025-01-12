Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups ahead of third-round blockbuster

✕ Close Arsenal must 'earn the right' to beat United - Arteta

Arsenal host Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup, as both sides look to make much-needed progress in the cup competition.

Mikel Arteta’s side need to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, and there is some unrest among fans after that result and some recent tepid attacking displays.

Meanwhile, new United manager Ruben Amorim is looking to build on a good result in their 2-2 draw to Liverpool last weekend.

United are in a buoyant mood after that display, but the nature of their recent form means that they head into the match as underdogs, with the holders look to avoid going out of the competition at the first hurdle.

