Everton host West Ham tonight in the Premier League, with Nuno Espirito Santo taking charge of the Hammers for the first time since joining last weekend (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The visitors sacked under-fire boss Graham Potter on Saturday and quickly announced that former Nottingham Forest manager Espirito Santo would be taking over, with the Portuguese not having to wait long for a new role after departing Forest.

Whether he can turn things around remains to be seen, but with betting sites currently pricing West Ham at 5/4 in the Premier League relegation odds, he’ll need a positive run of results quickly to turn the tide.

Nevertheless, he faces a tough first test as his team travels to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with David Moyes’ Everton having made a positive start to the season with seven points across a difficult first five games.

Last week’s narrow loss to Liverpool was the latest in a string of encouraging performances, and the hosts come into the match as odds-on favourites with football betting sites to defeat a Hammers team that’s lost five out of six games in all competitions this season.

Everton vs West Ham prediction: Toffees to continue solid start to season

West Ham’s start to the season sees them now among the favourites for relegation in the Premier League odds, with the Hammers starting the day in 19th having lost four and won one so far this term.

Everton’s opening five games have been more encouraging, with the Toffees winning two, losing two and drawing once as they look to challenge for European qualification this season.

Across these five matches, Moyes’s side have scored six goals and conceded five, though they have faced difficult opposition in the form of Liverpool and Villa.

It has all been far more encouraging after the opening weekend loss to Leeds, while home form has been positive with a win over Brighton followed by a goalless draw with Villa where they had the better of the chances.

Meanwhile, the Hammers have conceded 16 goals across their opening six games of the new season, but interestingly they have also scored seven, only failing to find the net on two occasions (one of which came as Tomas Soucek received a red card).

While Premier League betting sites have the Toffees as overwhelming favourites, we think the so-called ‘new manager bounce’ could help the Hammers at points in this one, and it won't be as straightforward in reality as it is on paper for Moyes up against one of his old teams.

There’ll be chances at both ends, and while Everton look the likelier to come out on top, Nuno may at least see his new side score.

Everton vs West Ham betting tip: Ndiaye to aid Toffees win

The arrival of Jack Grealish over the summer means that the England international has taken much of the spotlight at Everton, with the loanee’s performances catching the eye at the beginning of the season.

Grealish’s form has resulted in some players flying under the radar in player markets on betting apps, including Iliman Ndiaye.

He’s a key player for the hosts and his output has continued to be impressive, with the Senegal man having registered two goals and one assist in his last four games.

The 25-year-old scored key goals in the wins over Brighton and Wolves and registered an assist in the loss to Liverpool, and along with Grealish he remains one of the in-form players in the top flight.

He’ll be facing a West Ham defence that has conceded 16 goals across its first six games of the season, and with Nuno having had less than 48 hours to try and sort his defence out, there should be opportunities for Nidiaye to add to his goal contribution tally.

