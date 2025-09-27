Nuno Espirito Santo appointed West Ham boss after Graham Potter sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed as West Ham’s new manager after Graham Potter was sacked by the club.

The Portuguese boss was himself the first Premier League manager of the season to be axed at the beginning of September, as he was dismissed from his role at Nottingham Forest following a falling out with volatile owner Evangelos Marinakis.

He has found a new job within the month, though, succeeding Potter following the Hammers’ dreadful start to the new campaign.

Nuno has signed a three-year contract and will take charge of his first match on Monday evening when West Ham travel to face Everton.

“I am very pleased to be here and very proud to be representing West Ham United,” said Nuno. “My objective is to work hard to get the very best from the team and ensure that we are as competitive as we possibly can be. The work has already started and I am looking forward to the challenge that is ahead.”

Potter parted ways with West Ham just five games into the new season off the back of three home losses, with last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the London Stadium proving the final straw.

The former Chelsea and Brighton boss faced boos from the disgruntled fans during the trio of home defeats, with many leaving before the final whistle. He was appointed in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract as a replacement for Julen Lopetegui, but the Englishman lasted just 25 games.

West Ham have moved quickly to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as their new boss ( PA Wire )

Nuno, meanwhile, comes in off the back of a very successful stint at Forest, guiding them from a relegation battle the season prior to European qualification.

West Ham will be hoping for similar fortunes, with the club currently languishing in the bottom three.

Nuno took Hammers training for the first time at Rush Green on Saturday afternoon ahead of the trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday evening.

The São Tomé-born coach will be assisted initially by West Ham academy coaches Mark Robson, Steve Potts, Gerard Prenderville and Billy Lepine, with a further announcement on his permanent coaching and backroom staff to be made in due course.