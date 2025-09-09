Nuno Espirito Santo sacked by Nottingham Forest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by Nottingham Forest just three games into the new Premier League season after a dramatic breakdown in his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Nuno guided Forest back into Europe for the first time in 30 years last season, having taken the club from the brink of relegation to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League.

But Nuno expressed “concern” ahead of the new campaign and frustration at the club’s transfer activity over the summer, and admitted that his relationship with owner Marinakis had collapsed in an explosive press conference on 22 August.

Nuno, who signed a new three-year contract in June, revealed his relationship with Marinakis had changed and they were “not as close”.

He also said “when there’s smoke, there’s fire” regarding reports of his exit, which has now been confirmed by the club.

Forest remained in charge for the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and the 3-0 home defeat to West Ham before the international break, with Nuno departing ahead of Forest’s trip to Arsenal on Saturday.

Forest said in a statement: “Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach.

“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club.

“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

