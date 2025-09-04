Elliot Anderson hopes Nuno Espirito Santo’s future is secure after Nottingham Forest crisis talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elliot Anderson is hoping Nuno Espirito Santo is still in charge of Nottingham Forest when he returns from England duty.

Anderson is enjoying his first taste of senior international football having been called up for forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia after helping the Under-21s to Euros glory in the summer.

He comes from a club in the midst of civil unrest as Nuno is set for peace talks with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis during the current international break.

The Portuguese admitted his bond with the Greek businessman deteriorated amid a similarly terse relationship with new head of football Edu Gaspar.

Anderson’s full focus is on cementing his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad but hopes Nuno will still have a job when his attention turns back to club matters.

“Yeah definitely,” Anderson said when asked if he hoped Nuno would still be boss. “He’s been really good for me. I feel he’s given me the freedom to go out and do what I do. He just believes in me, which is the main thing.

“He has said ‘go out and play the way you train’, which has really helped me. Freedom in the team has given me the platform to do well.

“Right now I’m just focusing on this camp and doing my best here and then when I get back to my club I’ll be focused on my club.”

open image in gallery Nuno Espirito Santo is set for talks with the Nottingham Forest hierarchy ( REUTERS )

Anderson is hoping to become the latest of the famed Wallsend Boys Club alumni to play for England, following in the footsteps of Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne, Peter Beardsley and Michael Carrick.

Anderson played in the same team as Gascoigne’s nephew so got some special attention from the former England maestro.

“His nephew, I think it was, played for my team throughout the ages so I sort of got to speak to him a few times through my upbringing, so that was good,” Anderson added.

“Him being an England legend and everything and just being able to speak to him and and sort of learn the game from him was, I probably didn’t realise it at the time, but now it’s an incredible thing really.

“I am very proud. It’s a top boys club up in the north east and I think you can see all the professional footballers who have come through Wallsend.

“For a while there hasn’t really been another player to make England, it’s a really proud moment and I’m just hoping I get that cap.”

open image in gallery Elliot Anderson is in line to make his England debut during the international break ( The FA via Getty Images )

Anderson’s career has soared since leaving Newcastle for Forest last summer in a transfer which was effectively for PSR purposes.

But the 22-year-old is thankful for how it worked out.

“Definitely, it was sort of a tough move at the time, but I think ultimately I probably wouldn’t be sitting here now if I didn’t make the move,” he admitted.

“I think sometimes you’ve got to step out of your comfort zone and believe in yourself, which is sort of what I’ve done. I believed I was ready to go and play in the Premier League every week.

“I don’t think I would be in this position now if I didn’t do it.”