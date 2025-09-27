Graham Potter sacked by West Ham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Graham Potter has been sacked by West Ham just five games into the new season.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the London Stadium was West Ham’s third home loss of the campaign, with all three coming against London rivals.

While a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest offered some relief, West Ham then lost 3-0 at home to Tottenham - adding to their early exit from the Carabao Cup.

The Hammers were also thrashed 5-1 at the London Stadium by Chelsea in a weak response to their opening Premier League defeat at newly promoted Sunderland.

The club confirmed the news on Saturday morning claiming that ‘results and performances have not matched expectations’ since Potter took charge eight months ago. They added that the process to replace the manager is already underway.

The statement, which was posted on X reads: “West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Graham Potter has left the Club.

“Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations, and the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible.

“The club can confirm that Assistant Coach Bruno Saltor, First Team Coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, Lead Goalkeeper Coach Casper Ankergren, and Goalkeeper Coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect.

“The board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.

“The process of appointing a replacement is underway. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

open image in gallery Graham Potter has been sacked by West Ham after just 25 games in charge ( Action Images via Reuters )

Potter faced boos from the disgruntled fans during the three home defeats, with many leaving before the final whistle. He was appointed in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract as a replacement for Julen Lopetegui, but the Englishman lasted just 25 games in charge.

West Ham have won just three of their last 15 Premier League fixtures under Potter after a poor end to last season and are already facing up to a relegation battle. He won six of his 25 matches with five draws and 14 defeats.

The 50-year-old has now been sacked from his last two jobs. He lasted less than seven months and 31 games at Chelsea, following a more impressive spell with Brighton.

Potter becomes the second Premier League manager to be sacked this season, following Nottingham Forest’s Nuno Espirito Santo, and The Independent has reported that former Wolves and Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil is among the candidates under consideration to take over.