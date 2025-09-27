Eddie Howe calls for aggression as Newcastle bid to frustrate Arsenal again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has told his players to bring the aggression to their latest attempt to ruffle the feathers of Premier League title contenders Arsenal.

The Gunners finished as runners-up to Liverpool last season and currently lead the pack chasing the champions this time around.

However, they lost to the Magpies on three occasions last season, including both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final, and have not scored a single goal in their last three visits to St James’ Park with Howe’s men having turned up the heat to get the better of them.

Asked about that edge they appear to have against Mikel Arteta’s side, their 47-year-old head coach said: “I think we play better when there is that edge in our game. Many times, I say that to the players themselves.

“If we’re not in that sweet spot of aggression and competitiveness, we don’t play the same way. I think we have players that really respond to that type of game.

“Of course there’s a balance depending on what style of game we’re in. I’d like to think we can navigate our way through a game and utilise all the skills we have in our psychological framework to help us win.”

Newcastle’s start to the season has been hampered by the Alexander Isak saga and while they have largely played well, results have not necessarily followed.

Their recent record against Arsenal – they have won four of the last six encounters in all competitions – is a source of satisfaction but Howe knows it will count for little once the first whistle sounds.

He said: “You don’t think about that going into the game, you think, ‘This is a fresh game and a fresh opportunity to impress’, so we’ve always had that line that you draw under the past.

“The past isn’t relevant, but you need to take whatever confidence you can positively and take that with you, so we’ll look to do that. But this is a fresh game and Arsenal are a new team.”

Howe will celebrate four years at St James’ in November, and a great deal has changed since he took to the dugout for the first time against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium – he had been prevented from doing so for Brentford’s visit to Tyneside a week earlier by Covid-19 – and presided over a 2-0 defeat.

He said: “That was a proud day because it was my first day in the dugout, but it was a tough day as well and it, I think looking back, paved the way for how tough it was going to be to stay in the league because at that stage, we were a long way from the team that we are today.

“I think we’ve come a long way in a relatively short period of time, although four years in footballing terms is a lifetime, really. But we’re still here and we’re still fighting.”