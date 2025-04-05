Everton v Arsenal LIVE: Gunners look to cut Liverpool’s Premier League lead on Merseyside
Arsenal have the chance to trim Liverpool’s advantage to nine points in the early kick-off
Arsenal visit Everton in the Premier League knowing they have to win on Merseyside to keep any pressure on Liverpool in the title race.
While Mikel Arteta’s side are certain to be runners-up, the Gunners have the chance to trim Liverpool’s advantage to nine points ahead of their trip to Fulham tomorrow. The Reds required Diogo Jota’s goal at Anfield on Wednesday to end Everton’s unbeaten run under David Moyes and Arsenal will have to match that result.
But the visitors may be forgiven for looking ahead to Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid at the Emirates, in what appears to be their best chance of winning a trophy this season. Arteta’s side were lifted by Bukayo Saka’s return in the midweek win against Fulham, but lost Gabriel to a season-ending injury.
Do Arsenal turn their attentions to Europe or can Everton do rivals Liverpool a favour in the title race at Goodison Park? Follow updates below.
Mikel Arteta provides double injury boost for Arsenal ahead of Real Madrid tie
Arsenal have been dealt a timely double injury boost as Mikel Arteta eased the club’s defensive injury crisis ahead of their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid next week.
The Gunners were rocked by the news that star centre-back Gabriel will be sidelined for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury which requires surgery.
The Brazil international was forced off in the 16th minute in Arsenal's victory against Fulham on Tuesday, but was not the only defensive casualty from the contest - with Jurrien Timber going down twice with a knee injury before being replaced in the closing stages.
Arsenal provide Gabriel injury update ahead of Real Madrid clash
Arsenal have been dealt a major blow ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid after Gabriel was ruled out for the rest of the season.
The Gunners confirmed the Brazil defender will require surgery on the hamstring injury he sustained in his side’s 2-1 Premier League against Fulham on Tuesday.
Gabriel, who has starred at the heart of Arsenal’s defence in recent seasons, went down in the 16th minute with the injury and was unable to continue.
Bukayo Saka’s fairytale return proves he can be Arsenal’s miracle-maker
Sometimes the blatantly predictable is best in football.
A night built around Bukayo Saka’s long-awaited return from injury, Arsenal’s superstar winger marked his comeback with a goal as the Gunners ran out 2-1 winners over Fulham. A win that nibbled away at Liverpool’s hefty margin at the top of the Premier League table, Saka’s moment did far more than secure the points for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Arsenal started the day 12 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, but you really wouldn’t have been able to tell that going off the Emirates atmosphere. No matter what you think of the anthem, a rousing rendition of North London Forever preceded the contest, with the Gunners faithful remaining in full voice for the opening stages. He was only on the bench, but the impact of Saka’s long-awaited return to the fold was evident from the outset.
Close to the end for Goodison Park
This is the final 12.30pm Saturday kick-off at Goodison Park, with Everton set to move to the all-singing, all-dancing, brand-new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of next season.
After today, there are just three home games left at the ground Everton have occupied since 1892.
Everton condemn death threats towards James Tarkowski following Merseyside derby horror tackle
Everton have condemned death threats made towards James Tarkowski and his family after the defender escaped a red card for a horror tackle in the Merseyside derby.
Tarkowski was booked for a high follow-through on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the 11th minute, a challenge where he made firm contact with the ball but also planted his studs into the Argentinian’s shin.
Premier League refereeing governing body PGMOL later admitted that upon VAR review, the Everton captain should have been sent off.
Team news - Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has opted to bench some of his big guns ahead of their all-important Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday.
Last week’s match winner Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli are all on the bench, with Jorginho, Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard coming in.
Jakob Kiwior replaces the injured Gabriel at centre-back and Ben White enjoys his first league start since the draw at Chelsea in November, when he sustained a knee injury. He comes in for Jurrien Timber, who drops to the bench following a knee issue against Fulham.
Team news - Everton
David Moyes makes three changes from Everton’s 1-0 defeat at Anfield midweek.
Iliman Ndiaye returns to the starting XI after coming off the bench in the Merseyside derby, his first start since a knee injury in February.
Nathan Patterson replaces Vitalli Mykolenko, who has a knock, in defence, and Tim Iroegbunam - another substitute at Anfield - comes in for James Garner in midfield.
Charly Alcaraz drops to the bench where he is joined by Dwight McNeil, back to fitness.
Line-ups - Arsenal
Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Merino, Rice, Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling.
Substitutes: Neto, Timber, Tierney, Zinchenko, Partey, Gower, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka.
Line-ups - Everton
Everton XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski (c), Branthwaite, Patterson, Gana, Iroegbunam, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, Beto.
Substitutes: Virginia, Keane, McNeil, Chermiti, Young, Broja, Coleman, Alcaraz, Garner.
