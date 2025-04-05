Arteta on Gabriel injury and other fitness issues pre Everton

Arsenal visit Everton in the Premier League knowing they have to win on Merseyside to keep any pressure on Liverpool in the title race.

While Mikel Arteta’s side are certain to be runners-up, the Gunners have the chance to trim Liverpool’s advantage to nine points ahead of their trip to Fulham tomorrow. The Reds required Diogo Jota’s goal at Anfield on Wednesday to end Everton’s unbeaten run under David Moyes and Arsenal will have to match that result.

But the visitors may be forgiven for looking ahead to Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid at the Emirates, in what appears to be their best chance of winning a trophy this season. Arteta’s side were lifted by Bukayo Saka’s return in the midweek win against Fulham, but lost Gabriel to a season-ending injury.

Do Arsenal turn their attentions to Europe or can Everton do rivals Liverpool a favour in the title race at Goodison Park? Follow updates below.