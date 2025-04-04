Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger learn Uefa punishment ahead of Arsenal clash
Mbappe, Rudiger, Vinicius Jr and Dani Ceballos will be free to play against Arsenal
Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger will be free to play against Arsenal in Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday following an investigation into their conduct after the victory over rivals Atletico last month.
Mbappe and Rudiger were initially cited along with Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Jr after they allegedly made gestures towards the home fans as part of “indecent” post-match celebrations following the dramatic penalty shootout at the Metropolitano.
Mbappe and Rudiger were both given a suspended one-game ban for “violating the basic rules of decent conduct”, Uefa said, with the ban subject to a one-year probation period.
TV images showed Rudiger appearing to make a throat-slitting gesture towards the crowd and the Germany international has been fined €40,000. Mbappe was shown making a crotch-grabbing gesture and has been fined €30,000 while Ceballos was fined €20,000 and no charges were made against Vinicius.
Arsenal host the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday 8 April. The return leg takes place at the Bernabeu the following Wednesday.
The Gunners are facing a defensive injury crisis ahead of the first leg after receiving the blow that centre back Gabriel would be sidelined for the rest of the season. Mikel Arteta said on Friday that Jurrien Timber and Ben White could be fit, with Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu also sidelined.
