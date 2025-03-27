Real Madrid quartet investigated for indecent conduct following wild celebrations at Atletico Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UEFA has opened an investigation into allegations of indecent conduct by several Real Madrid players in the immediate fallout of their Champions League last 16 win over Atletico Madrid.

Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Jr make up the quartet under investigation after they allegedly made gestures towards the home fans following a dramatic penalty shootout, where Real Madrid controversially came out on top.

TV images showed German international Rudiger appearing to make a throat-slitting gesture towards the crowd, while talisman Mbappe was shown seemed to exhibit a crotch-grabbing gesture.

Atletico fans responded by throwing objects from the stands following the gut-wrenching defeat at the Metropolitano, seemingly goaded by the Real Madrid players in victory.

While UEFA did not detail the incidents under review, Spanish media reported that Atletico filed a complaint over the behaviour of Real's players during their post-match celebrations.

In a statement, UEFA said: "(An) ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of indecent conduct."

"Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."

Real Madrid only just edged through the knockout tie after losing the game over 120 minutes, with former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher getting Atletico on terms in the tie inside just 27 seconds.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side struggled to break down Atleti’s rigid defensive block in the contest that followed, but had a chance to win it in the second half when Kylian Mbappe won a penalty late on.

After being all but absent from the game so far, Vinicius Jr stepped up to the spot and blazed a wild penalty into the stands - the cherry on top of what was a dismal performance for the Ballon d’Or hopeful.

Vinicius Jr was at the heart of wild post-match celebrations against Atletico Madrid ( Getty Images )

With the game in extra time, Vinicius was then hooked moments before the final whistle by Ancelotti, opting not to have him in the shootout rotation after his horror miss.

But it was an Atletico spot-kick that would ultimately steal the headlines, with Julian Alvarez seeing his converted penalty in the shootout controversially chalked off for a double-touch.

Vinicius was then seen at the heart of Real Madrid’s untamed celebrations in front of the home faithful, seemingly badgering the Atletico fans as their side came up short once more against their richer neighbours in Europe.