Carlo Ancelotti fuming as ‘exhausted’ Real Madrid plays second game in 66 hours

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has declared his team will no longer play matches with less than 72 hours of rest, citing FIFA recommendations.

Ancelotti’s statement follows a demanding schedule that saw Real Madrid face Villarreal just 66 hours after their penalty shootout victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The Villarreal match, a 2-1 win secured by a Kylian Mbappé brace, took a visible toll on the players, with Ancelotti noting their exhaustion in the second half.

Despite the fatigue, Ancelotti praised his team’s “character and commitment”, highlighting the squad’s depth and resilience.

"This team has something special – character and commitment," Ancelotti remarked after the hard-fought victory at El Madrigal.

He acknowledged the physical strain, adding: "In the second half the team was exhausted, but that was normal. This victory speaks volumes about the team and the resources this squad has."

The manager pointed to the team’s relentless schedule since January 3.

He said that the club had appealed to La Liga twice to adjust the fixture list to allow for the FIFA-recommended 72-hour rest period, but its requests were ignored.

open image in gallery Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is frustrated with La Liga over match scheduling ( PA Archive )

"We have to thank these players for their tremendous effort since January 3. This is the last time we’ll play a game without 72 hours of rest,” he said.

“We asked LaLiga to change it twice and nothing happened.”

Double-touch controversy

Ancelloti’s comments come after Real Madrid won their penalty shootout against Atletico Madrid when Julian Alvarez's penalty was controversially disallowed for a double touch.

VAR determined that Alvarez had touched the ball twice, although this was barely perceptible and offered no advantage.

The decision sparked outrage, with many arguing that the rule is nonsensical and the punishment too harsh for such a minor infraction.

The double-touch rule itself is now likely to be reviewed.