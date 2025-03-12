Atletico vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Arsenal set to face winners

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Madrid rivals clash with Arsenal set to face the winners in the quarter-finals

Will Castle
Wednesday 12 March 2025 13:00 EDT
Ancelotti's Madrid confident ahead of 'high-pressure' Atleti clash

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid renew their Champions League rivalry in the second leg of a fascinating last-16 clash, with Arsenal set to face the winners in the quarter-finals.

Holders Real Madrid take a 2-1 lead into the return leg at the Metropolitano after Brahim Diaz settled a tight contest at the Bernabeu last week. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who are set to welcome Jude Bellingham back into their line-up, are out to defend their European crown having added Kylian Mbappe to Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in a star-studded attack.

Atletico, who are still attempting to win a first Champions League under Diego Simeone, may have revenge on their minds: the hosts lost the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals to their city rivals, and also suffered defeats in the knockout stages in 2015 and 2017.

Arsenal fans may be watching with interest. The Gunners lead PSV Eindhoven 7-1 after last week’s first leg in the Netherlands, and will be travelling to Madrid barring an extraordinary collapse. But what side of the city will they be heading? Follow live updates from Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in our live blog below

Julian Alvarez loving his football

A lot of talk is made about about Real Madrid’s immense attacking threat, with Carlo Ancelotti’s front three of Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. sure to strike fear into any defence in European football.

However, it would be a disservice not to recognise the potency of Atleti’s front line, much of which stems from frontman Julian Alvarez.

Having been resigned to playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland at Manchester City, Alvarez has been let loose since arriving in Madrid - something that’s been evident in the Champions League, notching at least one goal in each of his last five European appearances for Atlético, with six goals and one assist.

The only two Argentinean players to score or assist in six European games in a row are Claudio López, who scored six in 1999 for Valencia, and Lionel Messi, with eight in 2011-12 and six in 2014 for Barcelona. He’ll be in good company if he manages that feat tonight.

Julian Alvarez scored a stunner in the first leg at the Bernabeu
Julian Alvarez scored a stunner in the first leg at the Bernabeu (Getty Images)
Will Castle12 March 2025 18:30

Atletico vs Real Madrid tips

Will Castle12 March 2025 18:15

The latest chapter of a closely-fought rivalry

Atletico and Real Madrid have been on each other’s tail throughout the last decade - and that has been no more exemplified than in this season.

This will be the fourth time the two sides have met this season and it’s been hard to separate them. Both La Liga games finished 1-1 before last week’s meeting and Real have only won once at the home of their rivals since 2019.

They are only separated by one point in the league table too with Real joint top with Barcelona on 57 and Atletico sit third just a point behind them - and they have actually lost fewer games this season, just three defeats in their 27 league matches.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side might have the advantage going into tonight’s second leg, but this truly is anyone’s game.

Only a point separates the two Madrid sides in the La Liga table
Only a point separates the two Madrid sides in the La Liga table (Getty Images)
Will Castle12 March 2025 18:00

Inside Atletico Madrid’s ‘inferiority complex’ hanging over Real Madrid tie

Diego Simeone is admired by players for his motivational skills above anything else, but it’s hard to know what he can say to Atletico Madrid before they step out onto the Metropolitano pitch. You’d forgive him for thinking about a moment from the same fixture when he couldn’t say anything at all.

That was the minutes after Atletico’s first meeting with Real Madrid in the modern Champions League, which was of course the 2014 final in Lisbon. There was only silence from the coach. The actions had said enough, about both clubs.

Of course, when it came right down to it, mere seconds from Atleti’s first ever Champions League trophy, Real Madrid scored a 93rd-minute equaliser. It had to be like that, the richer neighbour always going one better. Madrid won 4-1 in extra-time. “It was a lovely thing we had in our grasp,” Simeone eventually said in the post-game press conference.

Inside Atletico Madrid’s ‘inferiority complex’ hanging over Real Madrid tie

Atletico will not just be trying to defeat rivals Madrid in the Champions League last-16. They will be attempting to overcome themselves, too
Will Castle12 March 2025 17:50

Predicted line-ups

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Le Normand, Javi Galan; Simeone, Marcos Llorente, De Paul, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vini Jr; Mbappe

Will Castle12 March 2025 17:40

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico veteran Koke is unavailable but Cesar Azpilicueta has returned from a spell on the sidelines.

Apart from that, Atletico have no fitness concerns and will bring a full-strength team to face their city rivals.

Cesar Azpilicueta is back fit after a spell on the sidelines
Cesar Azpilicueta is back fit after a spell on the sidelines (Getty Images)
Will Castle12 March 2025 17:30

Real Madrid team news

Kylian Mbappe missed most of Real Madrid's team training session on Tuesday but he is expected to be fit.

Jude Bellingham is set to return from suspension for Real Madrid after missing the first leg last week.

However, Dani Ceballos now has a hamstring injury, while Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are long-term absentees.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to be available despite missing much of Tuesday’s training session
Kylian Mbappe is expected to be available despite missing much of Tuesday’s training session (Getty Images)
Will Castle12 March 2025 17:20

Is Atletico vs Real Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 12 March at the Metropolitano.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage getting underway from 7:30pm. It will also be shown on Discovery +. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

Will Castle12 March 2025 17:10

Atletico vs Real Madrid LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s mammoth Champions League matchup between Atletico and Real Madrid.

The two Madrid clubs renew their rivalry at the Metropolitano, with the holders taking a 2-1 lead into tonight’s last-16 second leg.

Arsenal fans may be among the keen observes ahead of what is a fascinating tie, with the Gunners set to face the winners after taking a 7-1 lead into their second leg against PSV.

We’ll have all the build-up and action, right here.

Brahim Diaz’s strike proved the difference in the first leg
Brahim Diaz’s strike proved the difference in the first leg (Getty Images)
Will Castle12 March 2025 17:00

