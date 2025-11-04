Why England could face a horror draw in Women’s World Cup qualifying
England are in pot 2 for this afternoon’s draw, meaning a European heavyweight awaits, while Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will also look to qualify for the 2027 World Cup
England will discover their path to the 2027 Women’s World Cup as the qualifying draw is made this afternoon.
Having successfully defended their European crown by beating Spain to win Euro 2025 in the summer, the Lionesses will be looking to go one step further at the World Cup after losing to Spain in the 2023 final in Sydney.
However, the European champions find themselves in pot 2 ahead of the qualifying draw - with the revamped qualifying format, also used ahead of the Euros, following the same style of the Uefa Nations League.
Seeding for the draw was determined by the results of the previous edition of the Nations League, which saw England finish runners-up to Spain just a few weeks before the start of Euro 2025.
The four group winners in League A – Spain, Germany, France and Sweden – are therefore top seeds ahead of qualifying, with the Lionesses set to play one of them in a four-team qualifying group.
Only the four group winners from the European qualifiers will advance automatically for the 2027 World Cup, with remaining teams in League A going into the play-offs, where teams from League B will also have a chance to qualify.
Europe has been awarded 11 World Cup qualification spots in total, with the potential of one further team qualifying via the inter-continental play-offs.
The Republic of Ireland will enter League A, too, but Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will need to advance via the play-offs from League B if they are to appear at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.
When is the Women’s World Cup European qualifying draw?
The Women’s World Cup European qualifying draw takes place at 12pm GMT (1pm local time) on Tuesday 4 November, 2025 at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
How can I follow the draw
Uefa will have all the information about the draw on their website and social media channels but you will also be able to follow it all on The Independent with our live blog, as England may end up with a nightmare draw.
Women’s World Cup qualifying seedings
League A
Pot 1: France, Germany, Spain, Sweden
Pot 2: Netherlands, England, Italy, Norway
Pot 3: Denmark, Austria, Iceland, Poland
Pot 4: Slovenia, Serbia, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland
League B
Pot 1: Belgium, Portugal, Wales, Switzerland
Pot 2: Scotland, Czechia, Finland, Northern Ireland
Pot 3: Albania, Türkiye, Slovakia, Israel
Pot 4: Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Latvia
League C
Pot 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Belarus, Croatia, Greece
Pot 2: Cyprus, Kosovo, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Kazakhstan, Estonia
Pot 3: Lithuania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, Georgia
Pot 4: Andorra, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar
When will World Cup qualifying take place?
The league phase of the qualifiers will take place across three international windows from February to June 2026. The play-offs will then take place across October and December 2026.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments