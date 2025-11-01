Chelsea boss hits out at Mary Earps’s ‘unacceptable’ comments on Hannah Hampton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor has accused Mary Earps of being disrespectful towards her Lionesses successor Hannah Hampton.

In her new book, Earps has claimed she told Sarina Wiegman that "bad behaviour is being rewarded" following the England manager's decision to recall Hampton to the squad.

Goalkeeper Earps played a key role in the Lionesses' European Championships triumph in 2022 and starred as they reached the final of the World Cup the following year.

However, after Hampton was left out of a number of squads – with Earps writing in her autobiography, All In, which is being serialised by the Guardian, that the Chelsea goalkeeper's "behaviour behind the scenes at the Euros (in 2022) had frequently risked derailing training sessions and team resources" – Hampton usurped Earps as England No 1 at the start of this year.

Bompastor came out in support of Hampton, and, speaking after Chelsea's 2-0 Women's Super League win over London City Lionesses, criticised Earps.

"With what I read in terms of the comments coming from Mary Earps, it's not acceptable to not show respect to your team-mates or managers," she said. "I think one of them is class, and Hannah is the class one."

open image in gallery Hampton, left, and Earps in the summer of 2022 ( The FA via Getty Images )

When Hampton's return to the Lionesses' set-up was first mooted by Wiegman at the beginning of 2023, Paris St Germain goalkeeper Earps said she told the England manager: "'It doesn't make me feel comfortable,' not needing to remind her of the disharmony that the squad had felt before.

"I felt protective of the good energy we now had in goalkeeper training and the morale of the wider team. To reward certain behaviour went against those same fundamental values of creating a healthy and happy space for players of all experience to work and thrive, not least in a team environment before a World Cup."

The following year, Hampton was named ahead of Earps for a European Championships qualifier.

Earps said she told Wiegman: "'I don't get it... It's a qualifier match. And bad behaviour is being rewarded.' This felt unjust. My eyes welled with tears. It was a choice that went against my core values. The affinity I had for Sarina and this job - one I'd given every last cell of myself to - was being destroyed, the trust and respect evaporating."

Earps, 32, announced her shock international retirement prior to the Euros with Hampton saving two spot-kicks in the penalty shoot-out of England's final win against Spain as the Lionesses defended their title

In an interview with the Guardian, Earps said of Hampton: "I think we had different ideas of what being a team-mate should be. I think there was a mismatch, a misalignment, of values.

"I don't want to go into the specifics because it's not my place. She is a very good goalkeeper and I've tried to draw a line under all that. I have messaged her privately to say: 'Look, no bad blood."'

additional reporting by PA