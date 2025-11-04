England can learn from loss against Brazil in first game since Euros win, says Sarina Wiegman

England are set to learn their World Cup 2027 qualifying opponents at the draw this afternoon.

The Lionesses face the prospect of a testing route to Brazil in two years after being placed in pot two, with Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland also eyeing up a place in the finals in 2027.

After glory in Switzerland, to successfully defend their European crown, Sarina Wiegman’s side are plotting a first World Cup triumph, having reached the final in Sydney in 2023 but losing out to Spain.

Wales will want another taste of a major international tournament after making their debut at Euro 2025, while Scotland have missed out on three tournaments in a row since their last appearance at the 2019 World Cup in France.

The Republic of Ireland are a potential opponent for England in League A, while Northern Ireland will be hoping to reach their first major tournament since Euro 2022 three years ago.

Follow all the latest updates, results and reaction from the draw below: