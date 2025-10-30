Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lionesses hero Michelle Agyemang is out for the rest of the season after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament against Australia.

The 19-year-old, who earned national adulation for her super-sub role in England’s Euro 2025 triumph this summer, was left in tears as she was stretchered off in Wednesday’s 3-0 friendly win over the Matildas.

She appeared in excrutiating pain as she went down clutching her knee and after undergoing scans, the extent of the injury has been confirmed as the worst case scenario.

“[I'm] disappointed that results show a torn ACL," she said on social media. "I am so grateful for all the kind words and the support from everyone.

"Recovery starts now, I will be back stronger than before. In all things I give thanks to the Most High God. This test will surely turn into a testimony.”

Michelle Agyemang ruptured her ACL against Australia ( AFP via Getty )

England gave their support to the forward in a statement, writing: “As a member of the Lionesses family, she has the full support of the FA and everyone associated with our England teams.

“Lionesses staff will remain in regular contact with Michelle and her club and be on hand to aid any aspect of her rehabilitation.

“We are with you on your road to recovery, Michelle.”

Currently on loan at Brighton from parent club Arsenal, the injury will rule her out for the remainder of the WSL campaign.

Agyemang has a goal and an assist to her name this season for the Seagulls, who sit seventh in the table.

Sarina Wiegman expressed concern on the wellbeing of her player after the game at Pride Park, saying: “It was an awful moment, doesn’t look good. I’m not very positive about what I saw.”

Aggie Beever-Jones, meanwhile, was gutted to see her teammate leave the field like that.

“It’s never nice when someone goes off on a stretcher, let alone a teammate,” she told ITV4. “It’s never, ever nice to see anyone in pain like that.”