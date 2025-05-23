England squad announcement LIVE: Thomas Tuchel names players for June internationals
The Three Lions will play Andorra in a World Cup qualifier before taking on Senegal
With the domestic season coming to a close this weekend focus shifts to the next round of international football with England manager Thomas Tuchel naming his squad for June’s international fixtures later today.
Tuchel has overseen two wins from two since taking charge of the Three Lions at the start of the year and England sit top of Group K in Europe’s World Cup qualifiers. They defeated Albania 2-0 and Latvia 3-0 during Tuchel’s first camp with Myles Lewis-Skelly, Eberechi Eze and Harry Kane in particular impressing the German coach.
The next camp is preparing to face Andorra, who have lost both of their qualifiers so far, before an international friendly against Senegal which should prove to be a sterner test for Tuchel’s charges.
Phil Foden looks set to miss out on a place in the squad while he recovers from an ankle injury and it remains to be seen if Tuchel will persist with Marcus Rashford who has been sidelined with a hamstring problem.
We’ll have all the updates from Tuchel’s squad announcement and press conference with our live blog below:
Big name absentees?
Thomas Tuchel isn’t afraid to spring surprises as shown when he recalled Marcus Rashford for the first camp of the year following the winger’s resurgence at Aston Villa.
Some decisions may be out of his hands though as Rashford is currently nursing a hamstring injury and Manchester City’s Phil Foden hopes to fully recover from an ankle issue.
Neither is expected to be in the squad and there could be other big name omissions if players do not fit into Tuchel’s plans.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s England squad announcement as Thomas Tuchel continues his preparations for the 2026 World Cup.
The England boss enjoyed a successful first camp with the national team and won both World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Lativa.
Today Tuchel names his squad for England’s June internationals where they’ll face Andorra in a qualifying match and a friendly against Senegal.
The manager is expected to name a strong squad as he aims to impose his style of play on the Three Lions ahead of next year’s tournament.
The squad announcement is due around 10am with Tuchel addressing the media an hour later.
