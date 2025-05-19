Man City to make decision on Jack Grealish future at end of season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has said a decision will be made on Jack Grealish’s Manchester City future at the end of the season.

The England international, signed for £100million four years ago, has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium since his starring role in the 2023 treble-winning campaign.

The 29-year-old has made just seven Premier League starts this term and was not summoned from the bench during Saturday’s FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

That has fuelled speculation he could move on this summer, but Guardiola insists nothing has yet been determined and discussions will take place between outgoing director of football Txiki Begiristain, his successor Hugo Viana and the player’s representatives.

Guardiola said: “We didn’t talk, I didn’t talk with him. People don’t believe me, but these things belong to the agents and the club and Txiki, and in this case Hugo as well. Both will decide.

“What is going to happen will happen, but he has to come back to start to play minutes again.”

Guardiola accepts Grealish, who has two years remaining on his contract, will not be happy about his lack of action.

He said: “It’s not (only) Jack. There is not one player in my locker room, and I think all the locker rooms around the world, that is happy (when they) do not play.

“When the team is winning and winning they have to figure out how everything happens – but they are not happy.

“They are here to play and, when they don’t play, they are not satisfied. That is the normal position in all the clubs.”

open image in gallery Kevin De Bruyne is set to play his final home game for City (Martin Rickett/PA)

One player definitely leaving is Kevin De Bruyne, who is set to make his final home appearance for the club in Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

The 33-year-old is out of contract this summer and will depart after a glorious decade at the Etihad Stadium in which he has won 16 trophies including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Guardiola admits he will be a tough act to follow but, despite the Belgian’s stated belief otherwise, is convinced the time is right.

He said: “There are players who are really difficult to replace – really, really difficult for many reasons.

“We know that, but the season we have done is the season we have done and we cannot deny it. Of course we have to move forward.”

City have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz as a potential replacement, but the latest reports have suggested the club’s interest in the Germany international has cooled.