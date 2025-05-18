Dean Henderson eyes World Cup chance with England after FA Cup final heroics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dean Henderson vowed to push for more England action after his penalty-saving heroics helped inspire Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory and their first major silverware.

Eberechi Eze’s 16th-minute strike proved the winner in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley, but the south Londoners’ unprecedented evening might have turned out differently had Henderson not stopped Omar Marmoush’s spot-kick shortly after the half hour.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper, who survived a VAR review over a possible red card for handling the ball outside his area when challenging Erling Haaland before his penalty save, was a standout performer, contributing number of key saves under the watchful eye of England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Reminded that the World Cup was just under 13 months away, Henderson, who has won two caps for England, said: “I would like to think (I’m going). Obviously that’s an aim of mine.

“I obviously got my first taste of it (playing for England). I want the next taste of it. That’s something I’ve been working towards for many years now and fingers crossed I can get the opportunity soon.”

Reflecting on his efforts in the final, Henderson added: “I know what I’m capable of.”

He dedicated the victory to his late father, who died shortly after his trip to the Euros with England last summer.

Henderson said: “He can’t be here and he can’t see that (FA Cup final), but I genuinely believe that he was with me, kicking every ball. My neighbour actually sent me a video of the grave and she said she’d be listening to it on the radio with him.

“That means the world to me.”

Europa League football is uncharted territory for Palace, but not manager Oliver Glasner, who won the competition with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022.

Henderson said the 50-year-old had “changed the whole narrative at Crystal Palace”.

The Austrian is under contract until the end of next season but has been linked with both RB Leipzig and Tottenham, while other influential members of Palace’s history-writing core including Eze, captain Marc Guehi and midfielder Adam Wharton are also expected to be targeted by top clubs this summer.

The latter two were reportedly forced to miss Palace’s post-match celebrations after requiring hospital visits for blows sustained at Wembley.

Henderson is under contract at Selhurst Park until June 2028 and his high hopes for the club’s future.

Work is expected to begin on the ground’s main stand this summer that will add about 8,000 seats.

“We’re trying to build something here,” Henderson added. “When I signed (in 2023) the chairman (Steve Parish said) he wanted to put another stand on, but he needs the players to build that stand and we’ve got the manager to build that stand.

“South Croydon is the biggest catchment area for fans and we’re trying to inspire the next generation and we will keep doing that.

“Days like (the FA Cup final), hopefully that area will follow Palace more and more and we’ll see more shirts cropping up around the area.

“Hopefully this is just the start for us.”