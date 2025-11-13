England vs Serbia live: Bellingham and Foden eye returns to line-up in World Cup 2026 qualifier
The Three Lions have already secured a spot at the World Cup but will want to continue their winning momentum
England host Serbia in their penultimate World Cup 2026 qualifier this evening secure in the knowledge that they have already booked their place in next summer’s tournament.
Beating Latvia in last month’s qualifiers ensured that England will finish top of Group K regardless of the results in their final two qualifiers meaning there is now scope of Thomas Tuchel to fine-tune his side ahead of the competition.
The England boss has just two camps left before the tournament begins and he will want to determine which players are guaranteed a spot on the plane to Mexico, Canada and the United States.
Recalls for Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, as well as a first call-up for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, will give Tuchel plenty to ponder over the next two games with a plethora of strong options needing to be whittled down.
Yet for Serbia a positive result tonight is paramount. They are vying for second place in the Group and will to improve against an England side that defeated them 5-0 in their last meeting.
Follow all the build-up and updates from the World Cup Qualifier with our live blog below:
When is the World Cup 2026 draw?
The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place at 5pm GMT/12pm EST on Friday 5 December, at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. The US president Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance.
Time for experimentation over?
Thomas Tuchel says experimental team selection is a thing of the past for his England side as he shapes his preferred XI ahead of next summer’s World Cup.
He said: "Do you feel I was experimenting in the last matches? We want to build and keep on going.
"I didn't feel that we were experimenting in the last two camps, and we will not start in this camp. We take it seriously, these are World Cup qualifiers – at home."
‘This kid is something else’: The secret behind Alex Scott’s rise from Guernsey to an England call-up
Alex Scott made his Guernsey FC debut as a second-half substitute, with an adult shirt flapping around his 16-year-old frame like a bedsheet. The opposition’s central midfielder, who had tattoos up to his neck and a glint in his eye as the teenager ran on to the pitch, welcomed him to non-league with a shove. “This guy could smell blood,” remembers Guernsey manager Tony Vance. But before he could put the boot in, Scott had swivelled and taken the ball somewhere else.
This was Scott’s gift, to receive it in tight spaces with ease and make opponents look foolish. Most players of his age and talent were in academies playing on green carpets at high-tech training centres, while Scott was learning to survive in the Isthmian League South East, the eighth tier of English men’s football, where midfield was essentially an escape room of sharp elbows and metal studs.
Vance watched Scott grow from a five-year-old boy to a professional player, first at Bristol City as a teenager – who, after an FA Cup game, Pep Guardiola called “unbelievable” – and now sparkling at Bournemouth in the Premier League, and he believes that six-month period playing men’s football was the making of him. Now, aged 22, Scott has earned his first senior England call-up.
Lawrence Ostlere speaks to England new boy Alex Scott:
‘This kid is something else’: Alex Scott’s rise from Guernsey to an England call-up
Thomas Tuchel provides Marc Guehi injury update ahead of Serbia clash
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Marc Guehi will play no part in tonight’s qualifier against Serbia due to injury, but hopes to have him back for the Albania trip.
“Everybody is in training in the afternoon except for Marc Guehi,” Tuchel said on Wednesday.
“With Marc it is very painful but there is no structural damage so it is all about the pain.
“There is the possibility that from one day to the other there is a significant improvement so we are working realistically towards the second game. If he is not in training on Friday and not able to train on Saturday then we will not make him travel with us and he will of course get rest and treatment.
“We want him to stay with us, want him to stay close. He is one of the leaders, he is an important member of the team. He is glue between many players and it is nice to see that he is trying everything to be included in the second game. We will assess him every day.”
Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers in ‘competition’ for England place
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers are in a direct “competition” for a place in his England team.
“Rather than finding a position for the best players to have them on the field, it is maybe better to put everyone in their best position and have a competition,” Tuchel said.
“At the moment, the competition is between the two of them. They are friends, so it is a friendly competition. They don’t have to be enemies and hate each other. They are respectful and they fight for the same position.
“Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure and now is not the moment to change the structure.”
Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers in ‘competition’ for England place
Which teams have already qualified for the World Cup?
Before a ball is kicked this evening, the only European nation to have ensured their place at next summer’s World Cup is England, who sealed top spot in Group K after thrashing Latvia last month.
But across the other continents, participants are beginning to take shape...
Africa
Qualifying places available: Nine, plus one into intercontinental play-offs
Teams already qualified: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast
Asia
Qualifying places available: Eight, plus one into intercontinental play-offs
Teams qualified: Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar
Oceania
Qualifying places available: One, plus one into intercontinental play-offs
Teams qualified: New Zealand
Americas
Qualifying places available: Six (including three hosts USA, Canada and Mexico), plus two into intercontinental play-offs
Teams already qualified: None through qualifying (USA, Canada and Mexico automatically as co-hosts)
Who can qualify for the World Cup this week?
World Cup qualifying is hurtling towards a conclusion with some of the final places ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico up for grabs over the next two weeks.
So far, 28 teams have booked their places in what has already been a historic campaign for three first-time qualifiers, with Jordan, Uzbekistan and the Cape Verde islands all through to the 48-team finals.
Jamie Braidwood breaks down who can ensure their participation at next summer’s finals:
Who can qualify for the World Cup this week?
Predicted line-ups
England XI: Pickford; James, Konsa, Stones, Burn; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Rogers, Rashford; Kane.
Serbia XI: Petrovic; Milosavljevic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Gudelj, Lukic; Zivkovic, Samardzic, Kostic; Vlahovic, Jovic.
Serbia team news
Serbia will lament the absence of all-time top scorer Aleksandr Mitrovic, who missed out on the November squad to an unspecified problem.
The onus will turn to Juventus duo Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic, as well as Luka Jovic, for goals.
England team news
Marc Guehi has been ruled out due to a heavy bone bruise and Morgan Rogers may not start due to a hamstring niggle.
Before the camp, England were dealt a double injury blow after Newcastle duo Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon were withdrawn from the squad, with Man City keeper James Trafford and Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah coming in.
Uncapped Alex Scott has reportedly been left out of the squad but Nico O’Reilly and Jarell Quansah could be in line for their first appearances, while headline inclusions Bellingham and Foden will be keen to force their way straight back into the starting XI.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments