Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers in ‘competition’ for England place

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers are in a direct “competition” for a place in his England team.

Bellingham has returned to Tuchel’s squad for the final international camp of the year, with Rogers shining in the No 10 position as England secured qualification for the World Cup with two games to spare.

Ahead of facing Serbia at Thursday, Tuchel said that while Bellingham and Rogers can play together, it was “not the moment” to change England’s formation in order to get both players into the team.

open image in gallery Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers are in a ‘friendly competition’ ( The FA via Getty Images )

“Rather than finding a position for the best players to have them on the field, it is maybe better to put everyone in their best position and have a competition,” Tuchel said.

“At the moment the competition is between the two of them. They are friends so it is a friendly competition. They don't have to be enemies and hate each other. They are respectful and they fight for the same position.

“Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure and now is not the moment to change the structure.”

Tuchel has looked to maintain consistency in his recent squad selections with the goal of creating a “brotherhood” ahead of next summer’s World Cup, but brought Bellingham and Phil Foden back into the fold following their absences last month.

With the competition for No 10 set to be fierce, Tuchel said Bellingham currently has the “that edge” over others in the position.

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty Images )

“It has been good to have him back,” Tuchel said on Thursday. “There has been a good atmosphere in the last two days and everyone is happy to be in camp.

“It is competitive, the mood is light and everybody is happy to be in camp. The attitude and energy on the training pitch is where we want it to be.

“We have one more training session to go to be competitive tomorrow and Jude is a part of that.”