Latvia vs England live: Harry Kane returns as Three Lions seek win to secure World Cup 2026 qualification
Thomas Tuchel’s side will confirm their place at the top of Group K with victory tonight
England are potentially 90 minutes away from booking their spot at next summer’s World Cup and know that a victory over Latvia in tonight’s match will guarantee them a place at the tournament.
The Three Lions sit top of their European group with a maximum of 15 points from their five matches and are yet to concede a goal during this qualifying campaign. It’s been an impressive start to Thomas Tuchel’s tenure with the German head coach winning six of his seven matches so far.
Such is the state of the group that England would secure top spot if they collect another three points and manage to qualify for the World Cup with two games remaining. Latvia, meanwhile, must win both of their next two matches to maintain the chance of a playoff place but that is highly unlikely.
Tuchel confirmed that England captain, Harry Kane, is fit for tonight’s clash and with Ollie Watkins withdrawing from the squad due to injury Kane looks set to feature from the start.
Follow all the team news and updates with our live blog below:
A strong defence
Prior to this current international break, 24 of the 54 nations competing in Uefa World Cup 2026 qualification had only played two games compared to England’s five.
Despite that the Three Lions had faced fewer shots on target than any other nation (1), going 316 minutes since last facing one vs Latvia.
Latvian struggles
Latvia have lost their last 14 matches against sides in top-10 of the Fifa World Rankings by an aggregate score of 41-1.
They last avoided defeat in a 0-0 draw at Euro 2004 against Germany.
England improving under Tuchel
Under Thomas Tuchel, England are averaging 643 successful passes per game, 17 shots per game and 42 touches in the opposition box per game.
All higher totals than their averages under Sir Gareth Southgate (526 successful passes, 13 shots and 28 touches in the opposition box).
Clean sheets aplenty
England have kept eight clean sheets in their last nine matches, their only blemish in this run a 3-1 friendly defeat against Senegal in June.
The Three Lions are still yet to concede a competitive goal in five matches under Thomas Tuchel.
Good signs for England
Latvia will be the 72nd nation England have played an away match against.
They’ve won their last three first time away games against a nation.
Those were: 3-2 vs Slovenia in 2015, 3-0 vs Lithuania in 2015 and 4-0 vs Kosovo in 2019.
Latvia XI to face England
Latvia XI: Zviedris; Vapne, Jurkovskis, Cernomordijs, Balodis, Ciganiks; Varslavans, Veips, Zelenkovs; Gutkovskis, Ikaunieks
Latvia vs England
This will be the second meeting between Latvia and England, with the first coming in March this year when the Three Lions won 3-0 at Wembley with goals from Reece James, Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze.
England's team changes
Thomas Tuchel keeps things simple again and makes only a few minor adjustments to his starting XI for this match against Latvia.
Ollie Watkins has returned to Aston Villa meaning the captain, Harry Kane, returns to the starting lineup.
Marc Guehi sits this one out with Myles Lewis-Skelly slotting in at left-back. That means Ezri Konsa moves to centre-back and Djed Spence will likely shift over to right-back.
The midfield remains the same with Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson anchoring behind the trio of Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon.
England XI to face Latvia
England XI: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Stones, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Rogers, Gordon; Kane
First time in Riga
Tuchel’s side should not be too troubled against a side currently ranked 137th in the world, even if they are stepping into the unknown with a first ever visit to Riga.
The return fixture in March, which England won 3-0 in Tuchel’s second match in charge, is the only previous meeting between the two sides.
Latvia can no longer qualify for the World Cup, currently sitting fourth in the group with five points.
They drew 2-2 with Andorra on Friday, having also beaten the minnows in their reverse fixture while drawing with Albania.
