Harry Kane available as England aim to secure World Cup qualification in Latvia

Captain Harry Kane is available for England as they aim to secure World Cup qualification in Latvia.

Kane missed the 3-0 friendly win over Wales on Thursday with an ankle problem sustained playing for Bayern Munich.

He returned to training over the weekend and will return to Thomas Tuchel’s side as they search for the victory that would seal their place at next summer’s World Cup in North America.

“It’s very easy with Harry, he can play, he is fit,” Tuchel said. “We did the right thing. Top in training and ready to go.

“And I don’t see why he should not be able to play 90 minutes. The pause was just a short pause for him. He played all matches before with Bayern, so I don’t see any obstacles there.”

Kane’s return is timely after Ollie Watkins pulled out of the match due to an injury picked up against Wales, having replaced his captain in the starting XI.

Watkins suffered an injury when he collided with a post as he attempted to score his second goal of the game.

He continued until half-time but was taken off and replaced by Marcus Rashford.

After the game, he said he was “OK” as he limped through the mixed zone, but he has not recovered in time for Tuesday’s game in Riga and has returned to Aston Villa for treatment in a bid to be fit for Sunday’s Premier League game at Tottenham.

“Ollie left camp, unfortunately, it was too painful,” he said.

“He could not train with us, so he is in treatment with his club and tries to get ready for the weekend. That’s basically it. Everyone else is with us.”

England can seal their place in North America next summer with two games to spare if they can win in Latvia.

They have won all five of their games, without conceding, in a Group K campaign that has got better as it has gone on.

Tuchel added: “I feel that we are building something, and we are going in the right direction, as always in sports, tomorrow is the most difficult game.

“We have to show respect to our opponent, respect the circumstances. It’s an away match in a World Cup qualifier, and, with the result from Albania and Serbia, we can qualify tomorrow, and we want to do it with a win with extra motivation.”

Tuchel says he will pick a strong team for Tuesday’s match, even if he has not picked the specific 11 players.

He said: “I don’t know actually which team I pick. I have not decided yet, but everyone deserves and especially we had enough time to recover after the match against Wales.

“The spirit and the momentum is clearly there. The players are fully focused. They train with an awareness.

“They train with joy. They train with a lot of quality. You can sense it. So everyone made an impact.

“I don’t think that we can go wrong with the choices, but the question will be, will we change a lot?

“How do we manage maybe some minutes, but the focus is on building a strong team, starting a strong team, starting also a team that is used to playing with each other.”