England host Republic of Ireland in the finale to this group stage of the Nations League as the two teams come face-to-face in a tantilising fixture at Wembley today.

The Three Lions come into the game having beaten Greece 3-0 on Thursday evening with a confident display that put them on top of Group B2 and should have their opponents worried. The match is also Lee Carsley’s final game in charge as interim boss before incoming manager Thomas Tuchel begins his reign in full force on January 1.

A win against the Irish will be enough to secure promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League and allow Tuchel to focus solely on the 2026 World Cup instead of facing a possible two-legged play-off for Uefa’s international competition.

Ireland, meanwhile, hope to build off the back of a 1-0 win over Finland and bring the challenge to their near neighbours in what could be a historic result should they prove triumphant.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is England vs Ireland?

The Nations League finale takes place on Sunday 17 November with kick-off set for 5pm GMT.

Where can I watch the match?

England vs Ireland will be screened live on ITV1 and STV. It can be streamed via ITVX on compatible devices, as well as the STV Player.

What is the latest team news?

Lee Carsley confirmed that Harry Kane will start against the Republic of Ireland having been a second-half substitute against Greece during the week. Ezri Konsa went off with a hip injury during that match so Jarell Quansah or Taylor Harwood-Bellis may be in line for a debut.

Expect Carsley to make changes to the line-up with Jarrod Bowen, Morgan Rogers and Morgan Gibbs-White among those who could be awarded a starting berth.

Ireland’s Jason Knight collected a second yellow card of the group against Finland on Thursday meaning his is suspended for this match and Festy Ebosele had a knock and is a doubt for the game.

Manager Heimir Hallgrimsson may decide to switch things up and could bring Jayson Molumby into midfield to partner Josh Cullen while Troy Parrott would offer fresh legs at the top of the pitch.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Henderson; Lewis, Walker, Guehi, Hall; Gallagher, Jones; Bowen, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Ireland XI: Kelleher; Doherty, Collins, Scales, O’Dowda; Edosele, Cullen, McAteer, Johnston; Parrott, Ferguson

Odds

England to win 1/7

Draw 4/1

Ireland to win 11/1

Prediction

England looked very solid and aggressive against Greece with Jordan Pickford having a superb outing between the sticks. Lee Carsley’s young squad excelled at the top end of the pitch and will want to finish off this international break in style.

England 4-0 Republic of Ireland.

