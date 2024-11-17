Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Roy Keane praised his future son-in-law Taylor Harwood-Bellis on scoring his first England goal but jokingly warned the marriage to his daughter is “not done and dusted yet” after the Republic of Ireland were thrashed 5-0 at Wembley.

The 22-year-old Harwood-Bellis marked his debut by scoring just minutes after coming off the bench, to cap a week where his engagement to Keane’s daughter Leah has hit the headlines.

The notoriously stern Keane, who captained the Republic of Ireland as well as Manchester United, was working as a pundit for ITV at Wembley and couldn’t resist commenting when presenter Mark Pougatch explained that Harwood-Bellis was his future son-in-law.

"It’s not done and dusted yet,” he quipped, as fellow pundit Ian Wright laughed along. “Listen, things can change really quickly in the Keane household!"

Harwood-Bellis celebrates his goal ( The FA via Getty Images )

Southampton centre-back Harwood-Bellis was Lee Carsley’s captain at Under-21 level and received his first senior call-up for the Nations League games against Greece and Ireland, in the final camp before Thomas Tuchel takes charge.

The former Manchester City prospect had been hesitant to discuss father-in-law to-be Keane after his call-up, but said he takes a “lot of advice” from the former midfielder - although not ahead of the Ireland game.

After a competitive first half, Ireland fell apart after Liam Scales was sent off for bringing down Jude Bellingham in the box and Harry Kane converted the penalty, with Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen and Conor Gallagher also scoring their first England goals.

Harwood-Bellis was a second-half substitute after England started with Kyle Walker and Marc Guehi in defence and his appearance was marked by commentator Sam Matterface referencing his engagement to Keane’s daughter Leah.

Keane, who also said the goal was “bittersweet”, did share some nice words for the centre-back, adding immediately after his initial joke: "It’s good for him to make his debut and he’s a bit of a goal threat. He’s a nice kid and his family have done a really great job. He’s a really nice kid."

Harwood Bellis captained England’s Under-21s to the European Championship title in 2023 and his sister Becky represented Great Britain’s basketball team at youth level.