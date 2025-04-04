England vs Belgium LIVE: Lionesses make one change and Beth Mead starts in Nations League
Sarina Wiegman hopes to use this camp to finalise plans for England’s Euros defence this summer
The Lionesses are back in action as they host Belgium this evening in the first of two consecutive matches in the Nations League.
England will host their opponents at Ashton Gate in Bristol before heading to Leuven for the following game on Tuesday night.
Sarina Wiegman’s charges have won one and drawn one from their opening two fixtures so far but the manager has her sights set on this summer’s Euro 2025 campaign as well as finishing top of Group A3.
England defeated world champions Spain at Wembley last month following an opening draw against Portugal in Portimao but will be wary of Belgium after a defeat to them in their most recent meeting in October 2023.
Follow all the action from the Nations League with our live blog below as England face Belgium:
UK set to host Women’s World Cup 2035 as ‘one valid bid’
There was good news for football fans in the UK this week as the country is set to host the 2035 Women's World Cup after Fifa president Gianni Infantino called its interest as "one valid bid" for those finals.
"It's really good news. It will be really great if that tournament will be held here," Sarina Wiegman said.
"We know with the experience of the Euros how big the game is already here and what that momentum gets here in this country.
"Another tournament on an even bigger stage would be incredible and give another boost to the game."
Belgium team to play England
Belgium: Evrard, Cayman, Iliano, Tysiak, Janssens, Philtjens,Teulings, Missipo, Vanhaevermaet, Eurlings, Toloba
A blow for Belgium means they are without Tessa Wullaert, who had scored five goals in her last five appearances and netted twice against England in October 2023.
England's line-up tonight
England’s team tonight is comprised of players from just three clubs - Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. Not sure what that says about the current state of the Women’s Super League, but it’s an interesting point to consider.
Chelsea (6): Hampton, Bronze, Bright, Charles, Walsh, James
Arsenal (3): Williamson, Mead, Russo
Man Utd (2): Toone, Clinton
What's at stake in Nations League?
England’s victory over Spain at Wembley last month was crucial to their chances of topping their Women’s Nations League group and reaching the semi-finals for the first time.
The Lionesses opened the Nations League with a 1-1 draw against Portugal but defeated Spain 1-0 to move onto four points from two games.
Spain defeated Belgium in their first match, with Portugal winning 1-0 in round two. They top the group along with England on four points.
Belgium are without a point so far and now face England in a double-header.
Beth Mead starts for England in only change
Sarina Wiegman makes just one change from the team that defeated Spain 1-0 last month, as she narrows in on her starting line-up for the Euros with a strong team to play Belgium.
Beth Mead is that only change with the Arsenal winger replacing Jess Park on the right side of England’s attack - Chloe Kelly could have been an option but has been ruled out due to injury.
Elsewhere, Wiegman names the same defence and midfield that played against Spain and Portugal. Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Millie Bright and Niamh Charles are the back four, and Keira Walsh, Ella Toone and Grace Clinton are the three in the middle.
Hannah Hampton continues in goal, ahead of Mary Earps, while Alessia Russo is the starting striker and Lauren James is at left wing.
Confirmed England team
England team to face Belgium:
Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Charles; Walsh, Toone, Clinton; Mead, Russo, James.
Chloe Kelly withdraws from England squad
England have confirmed that Chloe Kelly has returned to Arsenal for treatment on her foot injury.
The winger will play no part in tonight’s match and is now out of the return fixture in Leuven on Tuesday.
Sarina Wiegman using Belgium double-header to help shape her team for Euro 2025
England boss Sarina Wiegman admits she is using the Nations League double-header against Belgium to shape her team for the upcoming European Women's Championship.
The Lionesses drew with Portugal before beating Spain during the last international break in February, but will now have the unusual prospect of facing the same team twice within a matter of days.
England will host Belgium in Bristol on Friday night before travelling to Leuven on April 8 as Wiegman revealed she will also have one eye on the Euros in Switzerland this July.
England will be wary of Belgium's threat
England have lost just one of their 14 previous matches against Belgium, but it was their most recent meeting.
The Lionesses went down 3-2 to Belgium in October 2023 as England finished second to the Netherlands in their Nations League group.
No team has beaten England twice under Sarina Wiegman - Belgium could become the first team, ahead of Spain, Germany, Sweden and France, to do so.
What is the England team news?
England will be without Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly, who are dealing with niggles and may be available for next week’s reverse fixture. Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp are among those already absent through injury.
Possible line-up: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Charles; Toone, Walsh, Clinton; Park, Russo, James.
