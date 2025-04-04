Wiegman excited by the UK's bid to host 2035 Women's World Cup

The Lionesses are back in action as they host Belgium this evening in the first of two consecutive matches in the Nations League.

England will host their opponents at Ashton Gate in Bristol before heading to Leuven for the following game on Tuesday night.

Sarina Wiegman’s charges have won one and drawn one from their opening two fixtures so far but the manager has her sights set on this summer’s Euro 2025 campaign as well as finishing top of Group A3.

England defeated world champions Spain at Wembley last month following an opening draw against Portugal in Portimao but will be wary of Belgium after a defeat to them in their most recent meeting in October 2023.

Follow all the action from the Nations League with our live blog below as England face Belgium: