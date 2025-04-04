‘Finally got one!’ Keira Walsh scores first England goal on 83rd appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keira Walsh said her first England goal was worth the wait after the midfielder finally found the mark for the Lionesses in the 5-0 win over Belgium in Bristol.

Walsh, who had earlier hit the post in the Nations League win, scored for the first time in 83 international appearances as her deflected shot from the edge of the box went in for England’s fifth of the night.

The 27-year-old is a Euros winner and World Cup finalist with England, as well as a two-time Champions League winner with Barcelona, and didn’t mind that her goal had taken a touch on the way through.

“I’m really excited,” Walsh told ITV. “It took a big deflection but a goal is a goal. The girls are super happy for me which is a nice feeling. Finally got one in the end!

“It’s definitely [worth the wait]. A few of them reminded me how long it’s taken! Just over the moon and it’s good to be off the mark.

“It’s up there with one of my favourite games. In general, the team performance as well. We played a lot of good, attacking football. A nice evening to be a part of.”

England manager Sarina Wiegman admitted that she was not aware that Walsh had never scored for the Lionesses, on a night where Aggie Beever-Jones also scored her first for her country.

"Keira Walsh had to wait 83 games, I actually didn't know that she never scored!” Wiegman told ITV. “She first hit the post and then she got it in.”

Beever-Jones first came off the bench to score her first England goal, finishing off Beth Mead’s cross, before another substitute in Jess Park raced away to add a fourth. Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright had scored in the first half.

“I can’t quite believe it,” Chelsea forward Beever-Jones said of her first England goal.

“I think I was more buzzing for Keira for scoring, to be honest. I’ve been saying to her, ‘you’ve got to shoot more!’ She’s one of the most technical players I’ve ever seen.

“I need five or 10 minutes for it to sink it. But I’m absolutely delighted.”