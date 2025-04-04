Lauren James hands Chelsea injury scare with half-time withdrawal in England win
Chelsea have key games on the horizon, including in the Women’s Champions League against Barcelona
Lauren James is a doubt for England’s return fixture against Belgium in the Nations League after Sarina Wiegman said the forward picked up a hamstring issue in the 5-0 win at Ashton Gate on Friday.
Wiegman confirmed that the Chelsea winger was withdrawn at half time as a precaution after feeling a “small moment” in her hamstring, in what will be a worry for Sonia Bompastor ahead of the Champions League semi-finals.
James was involved in England’s opening goal at Ashton Gate and set up Lucy Bronze’s deflected header with a clipped cross into the box.
But the 23-year-old was brought off at half-time and replaced by Chelsea team-mate Aggie Beever-Jones with England leading 2-0 after Millie Bright doubled their advantage.
“We just didn't take any risks and took her out straight away,” Wiegman told reporters. “It's really [soon] after the game, so I really don't know how it is now. It was, I think, her hamstring."
England travel to Belgium on Tuesday to play the reverse fixture of their Nations League double-header, but Chelsea also have important games on the horizon.
The Blues play their FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Saturday 12 April before Chelsea take on Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on 20 April.
Alessia Russo was also seen holding an ice pack over her ankle following a challenge from Belgium defender Isabelle Iliano. The Arsenal striker was removed later in the second half.
Chloe Kelly will also miss the second game against Belgium in Leuven on Tuesday after sitting out the first Group A3 encounter.
Kelly has a foot injury, and Wiegman said: "We expected it not to be too serious, but it is a short time until Tuesday, so we knew it would be tight.
"We assessed her again and realised it would be too early. Hopefully, it will not take too long."
