Anthony Gordon reveals all on failed Chelsea move: ‘It was quite close, to be honest’

Anthony Gordon has revealed he was “desperate” to play for Thomas Tuchel when the next England manager tried to sign him in 2022 and can’t wait to link up with him on international duty.

Tuchel’s Chelsea made a £40m bid for Gordon in the summer of 2022 but the Merseyside club refused to sell, with former manager Frank Lampard determined to keep the winger.

Gordon eventually joined Newcastle instead in January 2023, four months after Chelsea had sacked Tuchel, and the 23-year-old has gone on to earn 10 England caps under Gareth Southgate and Lee Carsley.

But he is relishing the prospect of finally playing for Tuchel after a near-miss two years ago when he felt he could have been an ideal fit for the German.

“It was quite close, to be honest,” Gordon said. “I was desperate to go at the time and work with him especially. I felt like my style would suit his style of play, the way he was playing at Chelsea which was very exciting for me.

“It didn’t end up happening. It was a big opportunity for me that didn’t end up happening and I’m looking forward to getting to work with him a couple of years later.”

Gordon had caught Tuchel’s eye when he played a starring role in Everton’s 1-0 win over Chelsea in May 2022, a result that helped the Merseyside club win their battle with relegation, and the German praised him then.

“I spoke to him after the game,” Gordon recalled. “I shook his hand and that was about it, he said some really complimentary things to me that I’ll keep to myself.

“I felt a lot of warmth from him which then in turn made me really want to play for him but I didn’t get that chance.”

At the time, Gordon did not envisage that Chelsea’s Champions League-winning manager would take charge of England a couple of years later.

“No, definitely not,” he added. “He was doing so, so well at Chelsea at that point that it’s hard to imagine what will come in the future.”

Gordon has proved his versatility at Newcastle, displaying an ability to operate in his best position on the left wing but also on the right and as a centre-forward.

It is thought that Tuchel, then playing 3-4-3 for Chelsea, wanted to use him as a wing-back, and Gordon is willing to take on the role for England.

“I wasn’t aware of it and never really spoke to him in depth about those sorts of things,” Gordon said. “I don’t care where I play as long as I’m on the pitch I feel like I can perform. If he wants to play me there I’d be more than happy to.”