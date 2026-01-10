Egypt vs Ivory Coast live: Salah leads Pharaohs as they take on Afcon holders in quarter-finals
The most successful side in competition history take on the holders as Egypt meet Ivory Coast for a place in the Afcon semi-finals
Egypt take on Ivory Coast in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations this evening, with the winner facing Senegal in next week’s semi-finals.
Both sides enter the match having produced a series of solid – if unspectacular – performances so far at the tournament, with each having played out three wins and a draw so far in Morocco.
These performances mean that neither side is regarded as a favourite for the tournament, despite Ivory Cost being the holders and Egypt being the most successful side in competition history.
Nevertheless, this match brings a meeting between two continental giants with plenty of talent on either side, and both nations will be hoping their key players can take them anther step closer to the final tonight.
Follow all the action from the Afcon 2025 quarter-final between Egypt and Ivory Coast below.
Afcon records
These two sides are among the most successful in the competition’s history – in fact, Egypt are the outright most successful side at Afcon, having won it a record seven times.
The Pharaohs won the first two editions of Afcon in 1957 and 1959, but were forced to wait 27 years for their third win, which came in 1986.
Another win came 12 years later in 1998, before their period of dominance in the 2000s, in which they won three straight tournaments – 2006, 2008 & 2010.
They beat an Ivory Coast squad including Didier Drogba in 2006, before beating Cameroon in 2008 and then World Cup quarter-finalists Ghana in 2010!
The Ivory Coast - who won the last Afcon in 2023 – have also seen a fair bit of continental success, winning the tournament three times.
Those other wins came in 1992 and 2015, with the golden generation of Yaya Toure, Kolo Toure, Salomon Kalou and Seydou Doumbia finally delivering a win.
Afcon 2025 top scorers
Brahim Diaz leads the way after his latest strike last night for Morocco but any of Lookman, Mahrez, Osimhen, Salah and Amad could close the gap today:
1. Brahim Díaz (Morocco) – 5 goals.
2. Ademola Lookman (Nigeria) – 3 goals.
3. Amad Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire) – 3 goals.
4. Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) – 3 goals.
5. Lassine Sinayoko (Mali) – 3 goals.
6. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – 3 goals.
7. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) – 3 goals.
8. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) – 3 goals.
Afcon semi-finals
Here is the line-up so far for the semi-finals then:
Wednesday, 14 January
Senegal vs Egypt/Ivory Coast - Tangier, 5pm GMT
Morocco vs Nigeria - Rabat, 8pm GMT
Team news
Egypt have made three changes to the side that beat Benin. Trézéguet, Ibrahim Adel and Mohamed Hamdy make way for Hossam Abdelmaguid, Emam Ashour and Ahmed Abou El Fotouh.
Team news
Ivory Coast boss Emerse Faé has named the same starting XI to the one that beat Burkina Faso in the last 16. Franck Kessié, Ibrahima Sangare and Christ Inao Oulai are deployed in midfield, with Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande and Evann Guessand leading the line.
Line-ups
Ivory Coast XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, Inao; Diallo, Guessand, Diomande.
Subs: Diomande, Michael, Zohouri, Fofana, Hakoun, Zaha, Boly, Philippe, Christopher, Diakite, Kone, Emmanuel, Alban, Diomande, Philippe.
Line-ups
Egypt XI: Shenawy; Hany, Abdelmegeed, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Fathy, Attia, Ashour; Salah, Marmoush.
Team news
Line-ups will be cinfirmed in the next five minutes or so – here’s a reminder of the early team news for both sides.
Mahmoud Trezeguet Hassan is feared to have torn his ligaments in the win over Benin, meaning he, alongside Mohamed Hamdy, will be out for the rest of the tournament.
Christ Inao Oulai is out through suspension for the Elephants. Odilon Kossounou picked up a knock against Burkina Faso, with Ousmane Diomande likely to replace him if he can’t go.
Last night's quarter-finals
The hosts Morocco sealed their first Afcon semi-final since 2004 with a convincing win over Cameroon.
Brahim Diaz scored for the fifth game in a row at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as hosts Morocco defeated Cameroon 2-0 in their quarter-final clash to keep alive their hopes of a first continental title in 50 years.
Ismael Saibari was also on target in another workmanlike display in which Morocco were efficient enough, but also created little in the way of chances, netting from two of their three shots on target.
Cameroon had a strong shout for a penalty in the second half after what looked like a foul on Bryan Mbeumo but they too battled in the final third and did not force home goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into a save in the 90 minutes.
Morocco, who have yet to concede a goal in open play at the finals, face the winner of this quarter-final between Algeria and Nigeria in the next round, a tie that will be played in Rabat on Wednesday.
Last night's quarter-finals
Iliman Ndiaye scored the only goal as Senegal booked a semi-final berth at the Africa Cup of Nations for the third time in the last four tournaments, beating 10-man Mali 1–0 in the quarter-finals on Friday.
Ndiaye struck after 27 minutes, capitalising on a goalkeeping error to put Senegal ahead in a tense derby against their West African neighbours.
Mali were reduced to 10 men for the second half after captain Yves Bissouma was sent off for a second booking on the stroke of half-time. He had been cautioned earlier for a clumsy challenge in the 25th minute and was dismissed following a needless foul on Idrissa Gana Gueye.
The Malians had also gone down to 10 men from the 26th minute of their previous clash against Tunisia and still managed to progress on penalties, but there was no such recovery this time against a polished Senegal side.
