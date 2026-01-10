Is Egypt v Ivory Coast on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Afcon quarter-final
Mohamed Salah and the Pharaohs continue their Afcon journey with defending champions Cote d’Ivoire next up
Defending champions Ivory Coast take on Egypt in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Mohamed Salah has put his troubles at Liverpool behind him for the time being and is now eyeing up a place in the last four with the Pharaohs, after a tense finish in extra-time to squeeze past Benin.
The Elephants stand in the way of an eighth title for Hossam Hassan’s side, with a comfortable 3-0 win over Burkina Faso in the last 16.
Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande and Bazoumana Toure scored for Emerse Faé’s side, who are gathering pace in pursuit of back-to-back titles.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match
When is Egypt v Ivory Coast?
Egypt v Ivory Coast will kick off at 7pm GMT on Saturday, 10 January, 2026 in the Adrar Stadium, Morocco.
How can I watch it?
Every Afcon match will be shown on Channel 4’s network, with E4 starting coverage at 6.30pm GMT, including a live stream for mobile users on All 4 and a live blog right here at Independent Sport.
Team news
Mahmoud Trezeguet Hassan is feared to have torn his ligaments in the win over Benin, meaning he, alongside Mohamed Hamdy, will be out for the rest of the tournament.
Christ Inao Oulai is out through suspension for the Elephants. Odilon Kossounou picked up a knock against Burkina Faso, with Ousmane Diomande likely to replace him if he can’t go.
Predicted line-ups
Egypt predicted XI: El Shenawy; Fatouh, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hany; Adel, Fathy, Attia; Ashour, Marmoush, Salah
Ivory Coast predicted XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Diallo, Guessand, Diomande
