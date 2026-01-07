Afcon 2025: Fixtures, results and quarter-final schedule in full from Africa Cup of Nations
Morocco host the 24-nation tournament as Ivory Coast return to defend their crown
And then there were eight. The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final line-up was finalised on Tuesday with Algeria and defending champions Ivory Coast booking the last places.
Algeria needed a brilliant strike from Adil Boulbina at the end of extra time to beat Congo 1-0, and Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande both scored and set up each other’s goals as Ivory Coast progressed with a 3-0 win over Burkina Faso. Bazoumana Toure sealed the Elephants’ win.
The defending champiosn next face Egypt in Agadir in the last quarter-final on Saturday, after Algeria play Nigeria in Marrakech.
Mali face 2021 winner Senegal in the first quarter-final in Tangier on Friday, before host nation Morocco entertain five-time winner Cameroon in Rabat’s near 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where the winner will also play the semi-final and final on 18 January if it progresses that far.
The winner of Morocco’s quarter-final against Cameroon will face the winner of Algeria v Nigeria on 14 January.
The other semi-final — between the winners of Mali v Senegal and Egypt v Ivory Coast — will be played on the same day earlier in Tangier.
Here is the schedule and kick-off times for the quarter-finals and beyond:
Afcon 2025 fixture schedule
All times GMT
Quarter-finals
Friday, January 9, 2026
Mali v Senegal | 4:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco
Cameroon v Morocco | 7:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Algeria v Nigeria | 4:00 PM | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco
Egypt v Ivory Coast | 7:00 PM | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco
Semi-finals
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Quarter-final 1 Winner v Quarter-final 4 Winner | 5:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco
Quarter-final 3 Winner v Quarter-final 2 Winner | 8:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco
Third-place play-off
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Semi-final 1 Loser v Semi-final 2 Loser | 4:00 PM | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco
Final
Sunday, January 18, 2026
Semi-final 1 Winner v Semi-final 2 Winner | 7:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco
Results
Sunday, December 21, 2025
Morocco 2-0 Comoros | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco
Monday, December 22, 2025
Mali 1-1 Zambia | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco
South Africa 2-1 Angola | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco
Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco
Tuesday, December 23, 2025
DR Congo 1-0 Benin | Stade El Barid, Rabat, Morocco
Senegal 3-0 Botswana | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco
Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania | Complexe Sportif de Fès, Fès, Morocco
Tunisia 3-1 Uganda | Stade Olympique de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Burkina Faso 2-1 Equatorial Guinea | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco
Algeria 3-0 Sudan | Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat, Morocco
Ivory Coast 1-0 Mozambique | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco
Cameroon 1-0 Gabon Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco
Friday, December 26, 2025
Angola 1-1 Zimbabwe | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco
Egypt 1-0 South Africa | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco
Zambia 0-0 Comoros | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco
Morocco 1-1 Mali | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco
Saturday, December 27, 2025
Benin 1-0 Botswana | Stade Olympique de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco
Senegal 1-1 Congo DR | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco
Uganda 1-1 Tanzania | Stade El Barid, Rabat, Morocco
Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia | Complexe Sportif de Fès, Fès, Morocco
Sunday, December 28, 2025
Gabon 2-3 Mozambique | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco
Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Sudan | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco
Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso | Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat, Morocco
Ivory Coast 1-1 Cameroon | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco
Monday, December 29, 2025
Angola 0-0 Egypt | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco
Zimbabwe 2-3 South Africa | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco
Comoros 0-0 Mali | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco
Zambia 0-3 Morocco | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco
Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Tanzania 1-1 Tunisia | 4:00 PM | Stade Olympique de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco
Uganda 1-3 Nigeria | 4:00 PM | Complexe Sportif de Fès, Fès, Morocco
Benin 0-3 Senegal | 7:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco
Botswana 0-3 Congo DR | 7:00 PM | Stade El Barid, Rabat, Morocco
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Equatorial Guinea 1-3 Algeria | 4:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat, Morocco
Sudan 0-2 Burkina Faso | 4:00 PM | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco
Gabon 2-3 Ivory Coast | 7:00 PM | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco
Mozambique 1-2 Cameroon | 7:00 PM | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco
Round of 16
Saturday, January 3, 2026
Senegal 3-1 Sudan | 4:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco
Mali 1-1 Tunisia - Mali won 3-2 on penalties | 7:00 PM | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco
Sunday, January 4, 2026
Morocco 1-0 Tanzania | 4:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco
South Africa 1-2 Cameroon | 7:00 PM | Stade El Barid, Rabat, Morocco
Monday, January 5, 2026
Egypt 3-1 Benin | 4:00 PM | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco
Nigeria 4-0 Mozambique | 7:00 PM | Complexe Sportif de Fès, Fès, Morocco
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Algeria 1-0 DR Congo | 4:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat, Morocco
Ivory Coast 3-0 Burkino Faso | 7:00 PM | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco
