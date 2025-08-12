Tottenham ready to beat Arsenal and sign Eberechi Eze after opportunity emerges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to seize a window of opportunity to beat Arsenal to the signing of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

As reported in the Independent's 'Inside Football' newsletter on Friday, Spurs have ramped up interest in the 27-year-old after the injury to James Maddison, amid a widespread belief that the saga might finally come to a head this week.

Arsenal have long been interested in Eze, and are viewed as the Crystal Palace player's first preference, but the fact that no deal has materalised means there is a chance for Spurs to move forward.

Eze is open to the idea, despite Spurs not pressing on interest earlier in the summer, with the prospect of Champions League football.

An opportunity has arisen because Arsenal have prioritised other positions first, and have spent much of the summer figuring out how to do all of that business and then bring Eze in.

The view from numerous sources is that Arsenal's preference is to sell first, rather than just take the risk of making such a signing and then being under pressure to sell before the end of the window.

Arsenal's stance is also tempered by the idea of bringing in a left winger, since that is one area where they do not have substantial depth.

Eze celebrates winning the Community Shield for Crystal Palace ( The FA via Getty Images )

There has been no official approach to Palace, but clubs have naturally broached potential payment plans. Eze's release clause - understood to be around £68m - expires on 15 August, but only for this window. It is not seen as an obstacle to any deal given that Arsenal have been informally speaking with Palace about alternative structures.

Arsenal are open to approaches for Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Jakob Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Reiss Nelson.

A move for Nelson to Fulham has been discussed, but the player prefers a one-season loan.