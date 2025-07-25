Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Arsenal ramp up bid for Crystal Palace star

Arsenal are understood to be Eberechi Eze’s first choice, and the winger could be part of a swap deal

Miguel Delaney
Friday 25 July 2025 15:33 EDT
Comments
Arsenal are keen to secure a deal with the highly-rated winger
Arsenal are keen to secure a deal with the highly-rated winger (Getty Images)

Arsenal are aiming to swiftly move to secure Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze once the deal for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is complete.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are the 27-year-old's top choice, as has previously been reported by The Independent, and those close to the player are confident a deal will be done in the next few weeks.

Arsenal are hoping to agree a fee that comes to £60m, rather than the reported £68m clause, although on terms that are also amenable to Palace.

Although there has not yet been any formal contact between the two clubs, the suggestions are that both will be flexible, amid good relations between the two boardrooms.

The Independent has previously reported that Arsenal were constructing a deal that they hoped could be split into three instalments of £20m each.

Arsenal's preference would be to sell a player before they move on to the Eze deal, but it is understood the signing is not contingent on that.

There is a possibility Reiss Nelson could be included in any deal.

