Real Madrid set to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid have activated the 20-year-old’s release clause

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Thursday 15 May 2025 08:20 EDT
Dean Huijsen is a Spain international
Dean Huijsen is a Spain international (Getty Images)

Real Madrid have activated Dean Huijsen’s £50m release clause and are set to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to the signing of the Bournemouth centre-back.

The 20-year-old defender has quickly evolved into one of the Premier League's stand-out centre-halves, and this year made his international debut for Spain, having switched from the Netherlands.

The Dutch-born Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus for just £12.6m only last summer but has enjoyed a breakthrough season under Andoni Iraola.

Chelsea and Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United held an interest, with the Blues willing to offer Huijsen a seven-year deal, but Real Madrid decided to act and have triggered the clause in his contract.

Xabi Alonso will take over at the Bernabeu in the summer, stepping in for the departing Carlo Ancelotti, with the club also set to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer.

Huijsen grew up in Spain and played for Malaga before joining Juventus.

Comments

