Premier League announces nominees for Player of the Season as Erling Haaland snubbed
The Premier League will announce its Player of the Season next week
The Premier League has announced its eight-man shortlist for the 2024/25 Player of the Season.
Title-winners Liverpool boast three players in the nominees, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch making up the list’s largest contingent from one club.
They are joined by Nottingham Forest duo Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood, who have starred for the Premier League surprise package this term.
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo have also made the list, while second-place Arsenal only get the one nominee as Declan Rice vies for the award.
Salah will certainly be the frontrunner for the honour, who has so far produced five more goals and six more assists than any other player. With 46 goal contributions in 36 games, he is just one goal or assist away from matching the all-time record for most goal involvements in a single campaign, a record jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, both of whom set their records in 42-match seasons.
Isak, Wood and Mbeumo make up three more of the Premier League’s top five goalscorers, with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland - who sits third in the scoring charts - snubbed for the award.
Fans have until 12pm BST on Monday 19 May to vote for their winner via the EA Sports website.
The public votes will then be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the victor, who will be revealed next week.
