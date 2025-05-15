Jump to content
Why a huge summer for Man United will hinge on the Europa League final

Moves for Liam Delap, Antoine Semenyo and Matheus Cunha could depend on victory over Tottenham in Bilbao

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Thursday 15 May 2025 04:54 EDT
Playing in Champions League 'more important' than Europa League triumph - Amorim

Manchester United have made advances on Ipswich Town's Liam Delap and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, although the possibility of both arriving in the summer may swing on Europa League victory and sales.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have also been speaking to Italian clubs about potentially selling both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

United have two parallel transfer plans, with one based on whether they qualify for the Champions League by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final and one if they don't.

Delap has a release clause of £30m after Ipswich were relegated
Delap has a release clause of £30m after Ipswich were relegated (Getty Images)

The signing of a striker is a main target on both, however, with Delap highlighted by the recruitment team as ideal for the club's plans given his Premier League readiness and potential to grow.

United do face competition from Newcastle United and, particularly, Chelsea for a transfer that would cost £30m due to a release clause.

There is understood to be an existing relationship between Delap and technical director Jason Wilcox from their time together at Manchester City.

United have also done considerable work on Wolves' Matheus Cunha, who would cost around £60m. There is confidence that will be completed regardless of where United finish, although there is still interest from Arsenal.

Bournemouth’s Semenyo is set to be in-demand this summer
Bournemouth’s Semenyo is set to be in-demand this summer (Getty)

A move for Semenyo would be more dependent on Champions League qualification and sales. Like Cunha, Semenyo would cost around £60m and Bournemouth are open to a deal as part of their new model that allows players to leave if they perform well and command big fees.

Both Zirkzee and Hojlund are on the market, with United understood to be engaged with multiple clubs on the latter. Discussions with Juventus have so far gone furthest on the Danish striker, although Inter have considered a loan for Zirkzee.

