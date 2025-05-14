Ruben Amorim reveals drawback to Manchester United winning Champions League place
The club will earn a place in Europe’s top flight next season if they defeat Tottenham in the Europa League final
Ruben Amorim admitted that part of him would rather Manchester United were not in the Champions League next season.
United are only 16th in the Premier League but could clinch a return to the major European competition by winning the Europa League when they face Tottenham in the final next Wednesday.
But Amorim feels it is a double-edged sword as he would like to have more time on the training ground with his team and as this season has shown they have struggled to compete in both England and Europe.
“We need more time with the team,” he explained. “We need to arrange a lot of things in Carrington that we need more time to not think game by game by game. And then we have the squad. We proved this year we need to be a better squad if we want to win European games and then be really competitive during the Premier League it’s going to be tough. So my feeling is that.”
Amorim knows that, if United are not in Europe they would have to be perfect in the Premier League or the pressure on him would mount next season.
“For sure, if we don’t win [against Spurs],” he added. “But I’m not concerned about that.
“It’s going to be really bad. I don’t want to use that as an excuse, it’s going to be really tough. The patience of the fans and you guys the patience for next season and the limit will have to be perfect.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments