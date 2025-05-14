Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dejan Kulusevski undergoes surgery a week out from Tottenham’s Europa League final

Kulusevski suffered an injury to his right patella against Crystal Palace

Will Castle
Wednesday 14 May 2025 12:12 EDT
Comments
WATCH: Ange Postecoglou erupts at journalist after Tottenham reach Europa League final

Dejan Kulusevski has undergone surgery just a week before Tottenham battle Manchester United in the Europa League final.

The club confirmed Kulusevski suffered an injury to his right patella in their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace last weekend, with the Swede going under the knife on Wednesday following further specialist consultation.

Spurs have not explicitly ruled him out for the season and say he will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately.

More to follow.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in