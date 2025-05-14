The club confirmed Kulusevski suffered an injury to his right patella in their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace last weekend, with the Swede going under the knife on Wednesday following further specialist consultation.
Spurs have not explicitly ruled him out for the season and say he will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately.
More to follow.
