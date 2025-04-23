Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea have taken a lead in the pursuit of Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen as they hope to complete a deal before the Club World Cup.

The 19-year-old is understood to now be seriously considering Chelsea, who are one of many major clubs pursuing the centre-back.

The Dutch-born Spain international has a release clause of £50m, with the suitors also including Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United. Real Madrid have had an interest, but are not now expected to move this summer.

Chelsea are willing to offer a package that could make up a seven-year contract, with Huijsen fitting their strategy of signing the most promising young players in football.

The defender has quickly evolved into one of the Premier League's stand-out centre-halves, and this year made his international debut for Spain, having switched from the Netherlands.

Such a move would form what is already set to be another busy for Chelsea, partly due to squad needs, and partly due to PSR.

open image in gallery Huijsen has enjoyed a breakthrough season and Bournemouth are prepared for him to leave this summer ( Getty Images )

They are also looking at forward positions, and there is expected to be considerable change in defence.

Bournemouth meanwhile expect Huijsen, Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez to leave as part of their own trading model, likely bringing in over £150m in sales.

All of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are surveying Semenyo's progress as the three clubs seek to sign a wide forward this summer.