Cristiano Ronaldo invests in MMA promotion with backing from UFC champion Ilia Topuria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo has become a shareholder in the mixed martial arts promotion WOW FC, he has announced.

The Portuguese footballing great shared the news via a press release on Thursday, as he joins UFC champion Ilia Topuria in spearheading the Madrid-based promotion.

Ronaldo, 40, spent a significant portion of his playing career in the Spanish capital, having represented Real Madrid from 2009 until 2018 – and becoming the club’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals.

The Portugal captain, who now plays for Saudi side Al-Nassr, has expressed an interest in mixed martial arts (MMA) before, and he even had a brief spat with Topuria in 2024.

Ronaldo accused the Spanish-Georgian of talking “too much”, with Topuria hitting back: “I didn't expect someone like you to be unable to distinguish between confidence and arrogance.”

Now, however, the pair are business partners at WOW FC, which stands for Way of Warrior Fighting Championship.

“MMA represents values I truly believe in: discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence,” said Ronaldo in a press release.

open image in gallery Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, is still scoring spectacular goals ( AFP via Getty Images )

“WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation.”

Fellow shareholder Topuria added: “Having Cristiano Ronaldo join WOW FC is a powerful moment for the sport. He represents the highest standards of professionalism, hard work, and global excellence.

“Together, we will push MMA to new heights and inspire athletes and fans around the world to believe that anything is possible.”

At the time of Ronaldo’s criticism of Topuria, the latter held the UFC featherweight title. The unbeaten “Matador” vacated that belt in February, however, before moving up to lightweight in June.

open image in gallery Ilia Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira this year to become a two-weight UFC champion ( Getty Images )

There, 28-year-old Topuria knocked out former champion Charles Oliveira in the first round to win the vacant title. Topuria’s first defence of his new belt is up in the air, however.

Meanwhile, this week saw football federation Fifa suspend the final two games of a three-game ban for Ronaldo, who will therefore be free to start for Portugal at the World Cup next summer.

Ronaldo’s ban stems from a red card he received against Ireland this month, after he swung his elbow at defender Dara O’Shea off the ball during a 2-0 defeat.