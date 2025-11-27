Cristiano Ronaldo invests in MMA promotion with backing from UFC champion Ilia Topuria
Ronaldo has become a shareholder in Madrid-based WOW Fighting Championship
Cristiano Ronaldo has become a shareholder in the mixed martial arts promotion WOW FC, he has announced.
The Portuguese footballing great shared the news via a press release on Thursday, as he joins UFC champion Ilia Topuria in spearheading the Madrid-based promotion.
Ronaldo, 40, spent a significant portion of his playing career in the Spanish capital, having represented Real Madrid from 2009 until 2018 – and becoming the club’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals.
The Portugal captain, who now plays for Saudi side Al-Nassr, has expressed an interest in mixed martial arts (MMA) before, and he even had a brief spat with Topuria in 2024.
Ronaldo accused the Spanish-Georgian of talking “too much”, with Topuria hitting back: “I didn't expect someone like you to be unable to distinguish between confidence and arrogance.”
Now, however, the pair are business partners at WOW FC, which stands for Way of Warrior Fighting Championship.
“MMA represents values I truly believe in: discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence,” said Ronaldo in a press release.
“WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation.”
Fellow shareholder Topuria added: “Having Cristiano Ronaldo join WOW FC is a powerful moment for the sport. He represents the highest standards of professionalism, hard work, and global excellence.
“Together, we will push MMA to new heights and inspire athletes and fans around the world to believe that anything is possible.”
At the time of Ronaldo’s criticism of Topuria, the latter held the UFC featherweight title. The unbeaten “Matador” vacated that belt in February, however, before moving up to lightweight in June.
There, 28-year-old Topuria knocked out former champion Charles Oliveira in the first round to win the vacant title. Topuria’s first defence of his new belt is up in the air, however.
Meanwhile, this week saw football federation Fifa suspend the final two games of a three-game ban for Ronaldo, who will therefore be free to start for Portugal at the World Cup next summer.
Ronaldo’s ban stems from a red card he received against Ireland this month, after he swung his elbow at defender Dara O’Shea off the ball during a 2-0 defeat.
