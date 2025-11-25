Ilia Topuria gives concerning update on UFC future as fans await next move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As fans await news on Ilia Topuria’s next fight, so does the UFC lightweight champion himself.

In June, Topuria claimed the title at 155lb by knocking out former champion Charles Oliveira in the first round, and he has since been linked to Paddy Pimblett, Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan.

Topuria, 28, has held a grudge with Liverpool’s Pimblett since 2022, while Tsarukyan solidified his No 1 ranking on Saturday by submitting Dan Hooker in Qatar.

Topuria was also present in Qatar to support his brother Aleksandre – who outpointed Bekzat Almakhan – and tensions rose between “El Matador” and Tsarukyan in Doha, where the latter took issue with Topuria sharing a video of a backstage meeting between the pair.

While Topuria vs Tsarukyan might be one of the best fights the UFC could make in any division, many fans are clamouring for Topuria and Pimblett to settle their grudge. The pair crossed paths in Qatar, faced off after Topuria’s title win in June, and were involved in a dramatic confrontation in London in 2022.

In any case, Topuria remains unsure who he will face next, despite rumours that he will fight in January to kickstart the UFC’s new era with broadcaster Paramount+.

open image in gallery Ilia Topuria (centre-left) facing off with Paddy Pimblett in June ( Getty Images )

“Well, at the moment, the truth is that I haven’t had any kind of approach from the UFC,” Topuria claimed, while speaking to journalist Alvaro Colmenero. “I haven’t been told anything about any fights, so I have nothing on the horizon.

“I can sense things as always, and it also depends on me, right? Whoever wants to fight, in the end, the interests of both sides come into play. We’ll see what happens.

“I have Paddy on my mind. I want to fight Paddy, if they don’t let me move up to welterweight to fight Islam – because the fight I would really like to have is against Islam in a third division.”

The Spanish-Georgian was referencing Islam Makhachev, who claimed the UFC welterweight title this month after vacating the lightweight belt in May – a month before Topuria won it.

“But let’s see,” Topuria continued. “Maybe I’ll have a fight and then, in the summer, there’s a date where they’ll let me move up a weight class – and I can fight for the third belt.

“Or maybe they’ll create a new belt called the ‘pound-for-pound’ at a catchweight, where we both meet and fight for that title.

open image in gallery Islam Makhachev (right) during his welterweight title win against Jack Della Maddalena ( Getty Images )

“Let’s see. There are many options as always, and let’s see what the future holds.”

Makhachev, 34, is widely deemed the pound-for-pound No 1 fighter in the UFC, but many fans feel that – if not the Russian – Topuria occupies that status.

Prior to winning the vacant lightweight title, the unbeaten Topuria held the featherweight belt from February 2024 until February of this year.