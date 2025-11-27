Joe Rogan’s desperate Jake Paul warning: ‘If Anthony Joshua’s right hand hits you...’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Rogan has warned Jake Paul about the dangers he faces when he fights Anthony Joshua in December, ahead of a shock bout between the YouTuber-turned-boxer and the former world heavyweight champion.

Joshua, who twice reigned as unified champion, will fight Paul in Miami on 19 December, with their contest scheduled for eight three-minute rounds at heavyweight. It will be a professional bout, with knockouts allowed and each man wearing standard 10oz gloves.

Paul, 28, will enter Miami’s Kaseya Center with a 12-1 pro record, including seven knockout wins. Last time out, in June, the American outpointed former middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Twelve months ago, Paul beat heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, 59, on points in a controversial match-up.

And UFC commentator and podcast host Rogan has warned that Paul faces an entirely different prospect on 19 December.

“Realistically, it’s one of the craziest propositions of all time,” Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Wednesday.

“You take a guy who just had a boxing match that looked like a sparring match with a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, and then you’re gonna fight one of the absolute scariest knockout artists in the heavyweight division?

“He’s gonna be terrifying, and he’s gonna have a lot to prove. He’s gonna be very angry that Jake Paul wants to fight him, very upset that this YouTuber – who’s fought Tommy Fury, who’s a legit boxer, and a couple of other guys who are legit boxers – [wants to fight him].

Jake Paul (left) staring up at Anthony Joshua at a launch press conference for their fight ( Getty )

“That right hand, if it hits you, you are f****d. This is a giant, Olympic gold medalist heavyweight. I mean, Anthony Joshua is f*****g terrifying. He’s got that one-punch nuclear power, one punch, and he’s fast.

“[He’s] a specialist at putting knuckles through your f*****g brain, and that’s what he’s gonna try to do to Jake Paul.”

Joshua, 36, last fought in September 2024, suffering a brutal defeat by Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium. “AJ” was dropped by his fellow Briton four times en route to a stoppage loss.

Joshua remains linked to a long-await bout with compatriot Tyson Fury, a fight that Eddie Hearn – AJ’s promoter – says is still on the cards in 2026.