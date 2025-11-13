Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo was widely mocked by home fans after being sent off for elbowing Dara O'Shea in the Selecao’s 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland.

Ronaldo threw an elbow towards O’Shea while the two tussled in the Ireland box and he was originally given a yellow card for the challenge, before a VAR review changed the decision and referee Glenn Nyberg sent off the 40-year-old in the 61st minute.

Ronaldo had promised to behave ahead of the match, while Ireland manager Heimir Halgrimsson said that “it should be the officials doing the refereeing” after he felt that Ronaldo influenced the officials in Ireland’s 1-0 loss in October.

But Ronaldo’s pre-match demeanour soon changed as his side went two goals down thanks to a brace from AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott, with the Portuguese seen gesturing towards Ireland centre-back Nathan Collins moments before being sent off.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Much of the home crowd at the Aviva Stadium greeted the red card decision with cheers and jeered and booed Ronaldo as he trudged off the pitch and headed down the tunnel, with many imitating the crying gesture that the striker had made towards Collins.

The sending off was Ronaldo’s first in 226 appearances for his country, and it harmed Portugal’s attempts to get back into the game, with Ireland holding on to run out 2-0 winners to stay in third in World Cup qualifying Group F with just one match to go.

Halgrimsson’s side face a winner-takes-all final match of the campaign against Hungary, with the victor taking the play-off spot from the group. Portugal will likely secure automatic qualification when they face Armenia, likely needing just one point to secure top spot.

Ireland take on Hungary on Sunday, 16 November in Budapest, with that match kicking off at 2pm GMT at the Puskas Arena.