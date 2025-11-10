Who can qualify for the World Cup this week?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World Cup qualifying is hurtling towards a conclusion with some of the final places ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico up for grabs over the next two weeks.

So far, 28 teams have booked their places in what has already been a historic campaign for three first-time qualifiers, with Jordan, Uzbekistan and the Cape Verde islands all through to the 48-team finals.

Thomas Tuchel’s England are the only European team to have qualified so far – courtesy of drubbings of Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra – but the other 11 group winners will be gradually confirmed in the coming days as the first round of qualifying finally concludes.

Elsewhere, we have largely reached play-off time across the rest of the world; and that’s before the rest of the European play-offs and inter-continental play-offs in March.

Confusingly, those games will take place after the World Cup draw is made on Friday 5 December.

Europe

Qualifying places available: 16

Teams already qualified: England

With England through, the 11 other group winners (who all receive a direct pass to the World Cup) will be confirmed over the final two rounds of qualifying. The 12 group runners-up then go through to the play-offs in March (where four more teams will qualify). This requires a group-by-group breakdown.

Group A

Germany are in in their driving seat here are last month’s 1-0 win over Northern Ireland, who are not out of the running yet. Germany are level on points with Slovakia, with nine, going into the final two rounds of games, with Northern Ireland on six points.

Germany play first Luxembourg - bottom of the group on nil points - in what is also a handy opportunity to rack up some goal difference, while Slovakia host Northern Ireland, who need to win to keep their automatic hopes alive. Germany then finish at home against Slovakia in Leipzig, in what could be a group decider on Monday night.

open image in gallery Germany win over Northern Ireland puts them in control of Group A ( PA Wire )

Group B

Switzerland have a three-point lead over Kosovo, plus a massive advantage in goal difference, which comes amid Sweden’s dismal campaign so far. Switzerland host Sweden before they travel to Kosovo on the final day.

Sweden have parachuted in Graham Potter and still have a chance of reaching the play-offs. But they need to win both games, first against Switzerland and then at home to Slovenia, while requiring Kosovo to lose both of theirs.

Group C

It’s squeaky bum time for the Tartan Army, as they target a first place at a men’s World Cup since the glorious days of 1998. The equation for Scotland is simple: avoid defeat in Piraeus against already-eliminated Greece and beat Denmark at Hampden on the final day and a place at the World Cup will be theirs.

Yet the equation for Denmark is even simpler. They have been flying since Scotland frustrated them to a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen, winning four in a row while scoring 12 goals, giving the Danes the advantage on goal difference. As long as they don’t lose against Belarus, they can go through with a draw in Glasgow.

open image in gallery Scotland kept their hopes alive by beating Greece ( PA Wire )

Group D

France have a three-point lead over second-placed Ukraine ahead of their meeting at the Parc des Princes on Thursday, so can book their place with a win. Even if France lose, they could still go through with a big win over Azerbaijan, while Ukraine host an Iceland side who will be hoping to pinch a play-off spot.

Group E

Spain are looking pretty, with four wins, a three-point lead over Turkey and a massive advantage in goal difference. A win against Georgia, barring a collapse at home against Turkey on the final day, should be enough to qualify. It would be confirmed if Turkey slip up against Bulgaria.

Group F

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will qualify with a win over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday, and even if the Irish spring a surprise there is still the insurance of a home match against Armenia on the final day. Hungary can confirm a play-off spot ahead of Ireland if they beat Armenia and Ireland lose.

open image in gallery Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on another World Cup appearance ( PA Wire )

Group G

The Netherlands have a three-point lead over Poland, who they face in Warsaw on Friday night in a group-decider. The Netherlands have a goal difference of +19, to Poland’s +6, so Robert Lewandowski’s side need to win. The Netherlands are at home to Lithuania on the final day, while Poland go to Malta.

Group H

This could go down to the wire with Austria hosting Bosnia and Herzegovina on the final day. Austria have a two-point lead ahead of going to already-eliminated Cyprus, while Bosnia and Herzegovina host third-place Romania, who aren’t out of the running yet. Given Austria’s goal difference, Bosnia and Herzegovina need to beat Romania to give themselves a chance ahead of their trip to Vienna.

Group I

This is, without a doubt, one of the groups to watch ahead of the final rounds. The last time Norway qualified for a men’s World Cup was in 1998, but with Erling Haaland leading the line they hold a three-point lead over Italy, who have missed the last two World Cups and are in danger of extending their absence from a tournament they have won four times.

To make it even more interesting, Italy host Norway in Milan on Sunday, in a potential group decider. But with Norway scoring 29 goals in qualifying (Haaland alone has scored 12), they have a huge advantage in goal difference and will basically qualify with a win over Estonia on Thursday. Italy go to Moldova needing to not only win but win by a ridiculous scoreline.

open image in gallery Haaland’s goals mean Norway have a massive advantage ( via REUTERS )

Group J

Belgium took a huge step towards qualifying with their 4-2 win over Wales in Cardiff, and hold a one-point advantage over second-placed North Macedonia with two games to come against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein - who are both already out.

Wales will surely beat Liechtenstein on Thursday to move level on points with North Macedonia, who they then host on Tuesday night. That will likely decide who goes through to the play-offs.

open image in gallery Belgium’s win over Wales put them in control of Group J ( PA Wire )

Group K

England are through as group winners ahead of playing Serbia at Wembley. Serbia need a result as they battle Albania for a play-off spot. England go to Albania on the final day as Serbia host Latvia.

Group L

Croatia hold a three-point advantage over second-place Czech Republic, and a four-point lead over the third-place Faroe Islands, who are looking to seal a remarkable spot in the play-offs.

Croatia, though, will be through with a home win over the Faroe Islands on Friday. As the Czech Republic host Gibraltar on the final day, Faroe Islands need to win to stand a chance of keeping their hopes alive.

Americas

Qualifying places available: Six (including three hosts USA, Canada and Mexico), plus two into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: None through qualifying (USA, Canada and Mexico automatically as co-hosts)

The three group winners, who qualify directly for the World Cup, will be decided over these upcoming two rounds of qualifying matches, as will the trio of group runners-up, with the best two of those reaching the intercontinental play-offs.

Group A

It’s all to play for in Group A, as Suriname lead Panama, Guatemala and El Salvador. The four teams go into the final two rounds separated by just three points, with Suriname and Panama leading on six, Guatemala on five and El Salvador on three.

Suriname have never qualified for the World Cup and play El Salvador and Guatemala in their final two games. Panama have the same fixtures, but in reverse. Guatemala and El Salvador are also attempting to qualify for the first time.

open image in gallery The race between Suriname and Panama will go down to the wire ( AFP via Getty Images )

Group B

It’s a big week for Steve McClaren’s Jamaica. With two games to go against Trinidad and Tobago and then Curacao, Jamaica are just two wins away from qualifying for the men’s World Cup for the first time since the 1998 version of the Reggae Boyz. They are one point ahead of Curacao and three ahead of Trinidad and Tobago, with Bermuda bottom on the group on zero points. If Jamaica lose away to Trinidad and Tobago, it would open the door for all three teams to qualify on the final day.

open image in gallery Jamaica are two wins away from a first World Cup since 1998 ( REUTERS )

Group C

Honduras have a two-point lead over Costa Rica with two games to go. They play Nicaragua before finishing the group at home against Costa Rica, which could decide the group.

Africa

Qualifying places available: Nine, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast

The four-best runners-up from the group stage are competing in the play-offs to determine who goes through to the intercontinental play-offs, ie a play-off for a play-off.

On Thursday, Nigeria play Gabon and Cameroon take on DR Congo in the semi-finals, with the winner of each match then meeting in the play-off final on Sunday.

The winner of that then advances to March’s intercontinental play-offs.

open image in gallery Nigeria need to go through the play-offs if they are to reach the World Cup ( AP )

Asia

Qualifying places available: Eight, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams qualified: Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar

The United Arab Emirates will play Iraq across two legs to determine who goes through to the intercontinental qualifiers.

South America

Qualifying places available: Six, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay

This was completed ages ago. World Cup champions Argentina became the first side to qualify, with Ecuador finishing as surprise runners-up. Brazil went through despite finishing fifth, with Colombia, Uruguay and Paraguay also advancing. Bolivia, who finished seventh, will enter the intercontinental play-offs.

Oceania

Qualifying places available: One, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams qualified: New Zealand

New Zealand have been the first benefactors of the expanded tournament, as they have automatically qualified for the 2026 edition via the only place available to Oceanic nations rather than having to go through the intercontinental playoffs as at previous editions. Qualifying has already ended, with New Caledonia having earned a place in the intercontinental play-offs.