Cristiano Ronaldo sent off as Troy Parrott’s brace earns Ireland famous victory

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off as Troy Parrott fired the Republic of Ireland to a sensational 2-0 victory over Portugal to set up a World Cup qualifier showdown with Hungary.

The 40-year-old Portugal skipper was dismissed for elbowing defender Dara O’Shea off the ball with a little more than half-an-hour remaining at the Aviva Stadium, but Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men were already well on their way to a win over the side ranked fifth in the world to write a new chapter in Irish football folklore.

Ronaldo had launched a charm offensive on his arrival in Dublin, promising to try to be a “good boy”, but his smiles turned to scowls and eventually petulance, leaving Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg, who had been urged in advance by Hallgrimsson not to allow the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar to do his job for him, with little alternative.

AZ Alkmaar striker Parrott’s first-half double ultimately did the damage, but it was a collective performance of true character which laid the foundation for a victory which means a repeat in Budapest on Sunday would clinch runners-up spot in Group F and a chance to make it to next summer’s finals.

Ireland kicked off in no doubt as to what was required of them following Hungary’s win in Yerevan and as they had in Lisbon last month, they found themselves pressed back deep inside their own half.

However, Ronaldo was unable to make anything of a series of early chances and although the home side’s forays into enemy territory were few, they grew in frequency and it was after Parrott had forced goalkeeper Diogo Costa into an error that they took 17th-minute lead.

Liam Scales found space beyond the far post to head Josh Cullen’s set-piece back across goal, where Parrott was perfectly placed to turn the ball home from point-blank range.

Joao Neves sent an angled drive across goal and Joao Felix headed a Ruben Dias cross over with eight minutes of the first half remaining, but Ireland almost extended their lead seconds later when Chiedozie Ogbene ran on to O’Shea’s clearance and saw his shot come back off the far post.

Caoimhin Kelleher saved from Felix and Diogo Dalot twice fired over as Portugal stepped up a gear, but the home side extended their lead on the stroke of half-time when Parrott ran on to O’Shea’s ball over the top before cutting inside and beating Costa at his near post.

The visitors might have been back in it within two minutes of the restart when half-time substitute Renato Veiga flicked on Bernardo Silva’s corner to Vitinha, only for the unmarked midfielder to fluff his lines.

Portugal continued to dominate possession, but their hopes suffered a fatal blow when, after being advised to review his 59th-minute decision only to book Ronaldo for swinging an arm at O’Shea, Nyberg produced a red card after going to the monitor.

There was a brief exchange between the striker and Hallgrimsson on the sideline which ended in a handshake, but both men knew the game was effectively done at that point and Ireland were able to ease their way across the finishing line despite the continuing onslaught.