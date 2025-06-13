Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Club World Cup Betting Tips

PSG to win the Club World Cup - 5/1 BoyleSports

Kylian Mbappe to be top tournament goalscorer - 9/2 Bet365

The Club World Cup begins on 14 June, with Fifa hoping the revamped tournament will make a splash in the United States over the course of the next month.

Several of the world’s best club sides will compete in the expanded tournament, which now features 32 teams, group stages followed by knockout matches and a prize fund worth a staggering $1bn.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are all taking part alongside new European champions Paris Saint-Germain, and they’ll pit themselves against famous sides from around the world including Boca Juniors, River Plate, Botafogo and Fluminense.

Having replaced the old Club World Cup format that took place every season in December, it’s not clear how the new tournament will be received in practice, though unsurprisingly, the European sides are favourites with the background of the financial incentives.

Real Madrid are the 4/1 favourites with betting sites to win the inaugural competition, with PSG and Manchester City priced at 5/1 and Bayern offered at 7/1.

Club World Cup Betting Preview: Parisians Pushing For More Silverware

Though Real Madrid enter the tournament as the favourites on various football betting sites, last month’s Champions League final provided a timely reminder that there is at least one – and perhaps several – sides who are more than capable of beating Madrid in a high-stakes tie.

The nature of Madrid’s big-game performances, combined with the fact that club hierarchy are reportedly taking the tournament very seriously, do point to Los Blancos advancing far into the competition. However, their fairly dire Champions League exit at the hands of Arsenal suggests that there are at least two clubs in this competition that can dismantle them.

While Manchester City could well put up a challenge with the new signings they’ve made ahead of the competition, we are yet to see how the new-look side will gel, and Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly experiment in America.

And it’s Paris Saint-Germain that come into the tournament in the best run of form, having won the European Cup for the first time as part of a treble-winning season.

PSG have lost just twice in their last 10 games as the competition begins, and the performance in the 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the UCL final is proof that they are undoubtedly Europe’s finest side at present.

There are plenty of variables to be considered with this tournament, from the attitudes of different clubs to injuries as some players reach the 60-plus game mark this season, but one thing is clear – if everyone stays fit, PSG are the team to beat this summer.

And with more proven quality and less uncertainty than their competitors, we think PSG are the best bet to win Club World Cup.

Club World Cup prediction 1: PSG to win the Club World Cup - 5/1 BoyleSports

Club World Cup Prediction

Much was made of Kylian Mbappe’s mixed start to life at Real Madrid earlier this term, but the Frenchman ended the season with 43 goals in 56 appearances for Los Blancos, including 31 in the league as he finished as LaLiga’s top scorer and won the European Golden Shoe.

More recently, the French forward had a positive end to the season in which he scored nine goals in his last five games in LaLiga, and added to that with two goals and two assists in the Nations League finals.

That means Mbappe enters the group stages in excellent form – in fact, the last time he played and didn’t score was against Arsenal in April.

In a group containing Al-Hilal, RB Salzburg and Pachuca, Mbappe should be able to score plenty in the early stages of the tournament, and that alone may be enough to grab the top scorer award. Nevertheless, with Madrid as favourites to win the competition – and the club known to value it perhaps more than other teams – don’t be surpised to see Mbappe scoring important goals in the latter stages too.

With this in mind, and taking into account the 26-year-old’s late-season form, we think a wager on Mbappe to be the top goalscorer in the tournament at 9/2 is the best choice in that market.

Club World Cup prediction 2: Kylian Mbappe to be top tournament goalscorer - 9/2 Bet365

Responsible Gambling

If you’re having a bet on the Club World Cup, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies if you’re using slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.